Preface

There is nothing to base this on other than anecdotal evidence from observations and conversations, but I've come to the conclusion in the past couple of years that generous views toward our sports entities have taken over the younger generations of Minnesota's fandom.

Generation Z is alleged to date to 1995 … and 38 years, that's about the age I would associate as the high end to these positive thinkers.

More so, it probably can be traced to when the internet and do-it-all cell phones took over Young America's lives — starting with Facebook in 2004, and then Onward, Ho!

Maybe a decade ago, I was talking with Dan Shaughnessy, then and now a Boston Globe sports columnist, and he said:

"You realize we aren't in a unique position anymore, don't you? There are now roughly 350,000 sports columnists in this country."

That was a low estimate for people involved in various forms of social media to send out sports opinions that gain attention.

The sports teams also started creating more sophisticated websites where they could break news and massage their messages in the most positive manner imaginable.

The blogosphere is infinite and analytics have replaced the eye test (Carlos Correa is an exceptional shortstop, and I don't care what made-up range numbers you want to show me) and somehow it all has added up to this:

In an era of unprecedented political hate, fueled largely by my dottering generation for sure, we have seen created the most supportive fan movement this sports columnist has ever been forced to encounter.

And Sunday was a big day in the Twin Cities for this — with the Twins home against Washington at 1:10 p.m.; the heroes of the moment, the Wild, trying to put Dallas in a huge hole some time after 5:30 p.m.; and the Timberwolves trying to avoid the first 4-0 sweep in their history some time after 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's mission was to see hunks of all.

Part 1

The observing of sports fandom actually started on Saturday evening, after writing a review of the Twins-Washington game. The final was 10-4 for the lowly Nationals, and it must be admitted the offering did not come with a positive spin.

The Twins had given away Byron Buxton jerseys of reasonable quality for this game, providing a fairly good turnout for a game where the windchill was 25 degrees.

Of course, we don't call it windchill — it's "feels-like" now, I'm told — but it was miserable. I could tell that through the closed pressbox windows.

Heading back home around 7 p.m. Saturday, I stopped at the 1029 Bar on Marshall Avenue … a couple of blocks down from Elsie's, just off Broadway.

This is the official Reusse source for takeout of lobster roll (her), lamb sandwich (me) and clam chowder (also me).

It was jam-packed madness in there with blue-collar customers. I stepped through the side door and there was an immediate conversation with a near-40 guy overcome with Wild fever.

He was not aware the Twins had been pounded, and did not care.

Later, I was sitting at the bar, taking up valuable space drinking a Diet Coke and waiting for the takeout bag. Two guys that had come from the Twins game started a conversation.

They were 60 or so, old enough to remember four Super Bowl losses and other tragedies, and they had just frozen themselves watching the Twins get humiliated by one of baseball's worst rosters.

"Bad today, but they're going to be OK, I think,'' George said. "They need more hitting. [Jorge] Polanco should help. I'd like see [Alex] Kirilloff back in the lineup. That kid can hit.''

Kind-hearted fellow that I am, I didn't have the heart to tell him Kirilloff had left Friday's Saints game in St. Paul after two at-bats and wasn't in the lineup Saturday.

I did not want to cause "surgically repaired wrist" panic. And, fortunately, that subsided when Kirilloff was back in the Saints lineup and batting second Sunday. (Yes, the Saints are also playing at home.)