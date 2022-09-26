Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Host Michael Rand and Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse marvel at the two big Minnesota football outcomes from the weekend. The Vikings were outplayed against Detroit and didn't have a lead until the final minute, but they stole an important 28-24 victory with some clutch late plays. The Gophers, meanwhile, looked completely dominant against Michigan State and are now ranked in the Top 25.

Regrettably, they had to talk about the Twins as well.

