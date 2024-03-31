A driver was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide after the vehicle they were driving hit a tree in Brooklyn Park Saturday, leaving a passenger dead, according to police.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department said that one of their officers arrived at the 7000 block of 68th Ave. N. after 7 p.m. Saturday to find the vehicle had struck a tree.
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department helped remove the two adults from the vehicle. They were transported to a hospital, where the passenger died. The driver was treated for injuries, police said.
The crash is under investigation.
