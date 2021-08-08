Gold medal hanging from her neck, Sunisa Lee rode high atop a fire truck through the streets of St. Paul's East Side on Sunday as hundreds gathered to celebrate the gymnast's return home after a stunning Olympic performance in Tokyo.

As Lee passed waving to the crowd, flanked by her mother and sister and surrounded by American flags, 8-year-old Esme Xiong flashed a sign: "I'm a Hmong girl and I can be anything I want," it read, drawn with red, white and blue markers reminiscent of Lee's leotard. "I can do a flip underwater!" Xiong proudly declared of her own gymnastic prowess.

The parade began shortly after 3 p.m., a jubilant homecoming to mark Lee's inspirational achievement as the first Asian and Hmong American Olympic gold medal winner in history, which has reverberated across the country. "Congrats Sunisa Lee," read a sign outside of a local business.

Featured in the parade were about a dozen girls from Midwest Gymnastics, Lee's old gym, wearing red, white and blue leotards and walking on their hands.

"These girls are so proud to be affiliated with her and to see her success," said their coach, Punnarith Koy.

Shery Vang of Brooklyn Park stood with her family holding mylar balloons that spelled "SUNISA" in gold letters. "She opened the doors for so many young Hmong women," said Vang.

Members of Away Runakuna, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and teaching Ecuador traditions, danced in the street to the beat of drumming.

Gaoly Yang, a parade attendee, said being first-generation Hmong-American made Lee's accomplishments even more special, which is why she brought along her family. "It's a big deal," Yang said. "It means so much to us."

The parade headed north on White Bear Avenue to the grounds of Aldrich Arena in Maplewood, where a program honoring Lee began at 4 p.m.

"After 18 months of not having much to cheer about, thank you for giving us joy," said Gov. Tim Walz at Aldrich Arena. "Congratulations."

The 18-year-old gymnast won Olympic gold on July 29 in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics gymnastics individual all-around competition. The St. Paul native is the first Hmong-American to compete in the Olympics and the first Asian woman to win the Olympic gymnastics all-around.

Walz issued a proclamation declaring July 30, 2021, as Sunisa (Suni) Lee Day in the state of Minnesota.

Attendees at today's events were encouraged to wear face masks regardless of whether they are vaccinated, said Visit St. Paul, one of the parade organizers, in a news release Friday.

The Suni Lee Celebration Committee, Hmong community leaders and the city of St. Paul also planned Sunday's event.

Alex Chhith, Kelly Smith and Katie Galioto contributed to this report.

Andy Mannix • 612-673-4036