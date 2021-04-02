Chip Scoggins joins Michael Rand from the NCAA Women's Final Four in San Antonio to talk about his big story on former Hopkins standout Paige Bueckers, whose stardom has only continued to ascend in college. She was named the national women's player of the year — the first freshman to win that award — and has embraced everything along the way. How does she do it? And why aren't women's players able to leave college after one season to turn pro like their men's basketball counterparts?

At the outset, Rand breaks down what looked like a comfortable Twins opening day win that turned instead into a total ninth inning meltdown. New reliever Alex Colome allowed three runs — aided by his own mistake — to let the Brewers tie, and Milwaukee won in extra innings. To make matters worse, Josh Donaldson was injured in the first inning.

And what's up with the Bally Sports North score ticker? Everyone has an opinion.

