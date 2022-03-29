After Paige Bueckers' performance in Monday's regional final, it's worth pondering whether the UConn sophomore might be superhuman. Her coach, Geno Auriemma, said the Minnesota native sometimes thinks she is — and that attitude set the stage for one of the greatest games of her career.

Bueckers had knee surgery Dec. 13 to repair a fracture and a torn meniscus. She didn't return to the lineup until Feb. 25 and played sparingly until the NCAA tournament began. Monday, she scored a game-high 27 points while playing nearly 45 minutes in the Huskies' victory over North Carolina State, with 15 of those points coming in the two overtimes of a 91-87 win.

Auriemma wasn't sure whether Bueckers would return to top form this season. But "Paige thinks she's different,'' he said, and she believed she would recover faster than a typical patient.

"If you'd have asked me two weeks ago, can Paige play 40-some minutes in a double overtime game, against as good a team as we've ever played in this tournament, I would say, 'No, she can't,''' Auriemma said. "But she got better and better as the game went on. She just happens to do things that are difficult to explain.''

Bueckers "never has a negative thought,'' Auriemma said, which helped speed her recovery. Asked if she is at 100%, Auriemma said Bueckers believes she is — which is all that matters.

"To the outside viewer, it may look like, 'That's the same Paige I remember,''' he said. "Maybe she is some days, maybe she's not. But [Monday] night, when she had to be, she was.''

Another Minnesota connection

Louisville coach Jeff Walz was an assistant for Brenda Oldfield – now Brenda Frese – for the Gophers women's team during the 2001-02 season. This was the Lindsay Whalen/Janel McCarville era. The Gophers, 8-20 the year before, went 22-8 in 2001-02, qualifying for the NCAA tournament for the first time in eight seasons – and for the first of five straight seasons.

"That one season that we had up there at Minnesota was one of the most remarkable years that I've been a part of in women's basketball," Walz said.

One of his strongest memories? The Gophers started that season playing in the Pavilion. There was a "Pack the Pav'' promotion slated for a Jan. 27 game with Indiana. But a pipe froze, broke, then flooded the Pavilion, forcing the game to be moved to Williams Arena.

A good move. The Gophers were 14-4 heading into that game and were starting to attract attention. The game drew 11,389 fans – then the biggest in program history. So many people showed up the game's start had to be delayed because there weren't enough people selling tickets. Perhaps dazed by the crowd, the Gophers started the game missing 13 of their first 20 shots before settling down and winning.

Minnesota never played in the Pavilion again. Oldfield left for Maryland after that one season in Minnesota, taking Walz with her.

"It was an awesome experience and I'm looking forward to getting back up there,'' Walz said.

VanDerveer's Ukraine effort

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer cherished her experience coaching the U.S. national team in Ukraine 26 years ago, so she wanted to help the people of the country right now in a time of major crisis.

The Hall of Famer pledged $10 for every three-point shot made during the NCAA tournament this year toward humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

VanDerveer, who encouraged other coaches, athletes and media to join the cause, felt compelled to assist the people of Ukraine following the invasion of Russian armed forces over the last month. She's donated nearly $7,500.

"We're aware of the world that we live in," VanDerveer said during a video conference call Tuesday. "And what's happening in Ukraine is so heartbreaking."

In 1996, VanDerveer coached the U.S. women's national team in exhibition games in the country's capital of Kyiv, which preceded their Olympic gold-medal winning run in the Atlanta games.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, who is with VanDerveer in this week's Final Four in Minneapolis, was among the players on the '96 Olympic team.

"We got to know the Ukrainian players because we played them like 10 times," VanDerveer said. "I affectionately called them our cousins. We played them so much."

There have been 749 three-pointers made and more than $150,000 pledged as of Tuesday afternoon on her site collecting donations for three charities at www.taras3ptchallenge.com. NBA All-Star James Harden ($74,000), TNT basketball analyst and former NBA star Charles Barkley ($25,000), and WNBA star Breanna Stewart ($20,000) have made some of the biggest contributions.

Study bugs Auriemma

During a virtual media session Tuesday, Auriemma was asked whether the men's and women's Final Fours should be held in the same city during a single weekend. That recommendation was included in the Kaplan report, commissioned last year by the NCAA to examine inequities between men's and women's college sports.

The report said combining the Final Fours was "the only realistic way'' to ensure equal levels of corporate sponsorship and promotions at the tournaments, which it deemed essential. But it also suggests selling media rights to the women's tournament as a stand-alone property and seeking a new tier of corporate sponsors, which Auriemma views as a mixed message.

"You can't say in that report, women want to see what their value is on their own,'' he said. "And then say, we really need to be where the men are, because that helps us.

"Which is it? Are we good enough to stand on our own, or do we still need assistance from somebody else? We're saying two different things.''

Auriemma said he has spoken with several coaches who have participated in Final Fours, and none wanted to have the men's and women's tournaments in the same place. He also disagreed with the report's priorities. While things like weight rooms and swag bags now are more equal, Auriemma noted the men have two more days between their regional finals and national semifinals.

Power of the portal

Louisville has been buoyed by a pair of newcomers, forward Emily Engstler and guard Chelsie Hall, who transferred to Louisville from Syracuse and Vanderbilt a year ago. They were especially key in Monday night's win over Michigan, when Engstler's 16 rebounds and six steals and Hall's 15 points helped punch a ticket to the Final Four. The NCAA's transfer portal, and rule change eliminating the one-year waiting period, is the future, Walz said.

"We were very fortunate with Emily and having played against her for three years, I knew what she could do," Walz said, adding Hall "has been huge for us. She had an unbelievable first half [Monday] night, and it's part of what's going to take place from here on out."

Still room to grow

The 50-year anniversary of Title IX is being celebrated here this week. Staley is happy to see it, but wants to see more.

"I think it's pretty cool,'' Staley said of the celebration of the 50th anniversary celebration. "Title IX provided opportunities for girls and women to have an opportunity. … We're here 50 years later, but we still are not treated in the same manner. So hopefully 50 years (from now) we will be celebrating a more equitable impact on our sports.''