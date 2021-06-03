The Gull Lake area is known for its destination resorts, spas and golf courses.
So it was only natural that when a homeowner decided to build from the ground up in nearby Pequot Lakes, he wanted a piece of resort and cabin life in his backyard.
And this particular backyard is no small piece of property. Circle W Ranch boasts a sprawling 520-acre lot and amenities such as a private golf course and hiking trails.
Now, the estate is on the market and listed for $4.2 million.
The seller, the owner of an established cabinet company as well as a land developer, lavished attention on details, said listing agent Jon D. Jondahl.
"The house has so many custom craftsmanship details right down to rocks and knobs. Everything is top-notch, with well-done materials throughout the house," he said. "It's over the top."
The main house — a 4,500-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home built in 2004 — features soaring vaults, multiple fireplaces and a combination of wood and stone for a rustic vibe. There's also a wraparound porch, a pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchen.
The original 1,200-square-foot home on the property has been converted into a guesthouse.
Jondahl said the owner purchased the land for recreational purposes. "He built it as a retreat lodge and for things like hunting. It started out as a smaller venue, and he was just going with it."
And go with it he did. The grounds, used for hunting, include three industrial-grade bridges and more than 22 miles of groomed trails that can be used for strolling, cross-country skiing, riding ATVs and more. The owner also built a military-grade obstacle course — climbing walls and tire runs included— for his son-in-law's bachelor party.
Space was also set aside for those wanting to get in some tee time.
"It's a four-hole golf course going in four different directions with a paved trail going all around for shooting golf balls," Jondahl said. "You can play and never shoot the same shot."
Jondahl noted that the property has been well maintained, with the same full-time groundskeeper keeping things tidy since the home was built 17 years ago.
"The golf course is amazingly well cared for. [The property] is impeccable and as good as the day it was built, condition- and maintenance-wise," he said.
With all vacations, even a vacation property, things must come to an end, and that's why the property is for sale. "I don't think he spends as much time here as he used to," Jondahl said of the owner.
