The Gull Lake area is known for its des­ti­na­tion re­sorts, spas and golf courses.

So it was only nat­u­ral that when a home­own­er de­cid­ed to build from the ground up in nearby Pe­quot Lakes, he want­ed a piece of re­sort and cab­in life in his backyard.

And this par­tic­u­lar backyard is no small piece of prop­er­ty. Circle W Ranch boasts a sprawling 520-acre lot and ameni­ties such as a pri­vate golf course and hik­ing trails.

Now, the es­tate is on the mar­ket and list­ed for $4.2 mil­lion.

The sell­er, the own­er of an es­tab­lished cabi­net com­pany as well as a land developer, lavished at­ten­tion on de­tails, said list­ing a­gent Jon D. Jondahl.

"The house has so many cus­tom crafts­man­ship de­tails right down to rocks and knobs. Every­thing is top-notch, with well-done ma­teri­als through­out the house," he said. "It's over the top."

The main house — a 4,500-square-foot, six-bed­room, seven-bath­room home built in 2004 — fea­tures soar­ing vaults, multi­ple fire­places and a combination of wood and stone for a rus­tic vibe. There's also a wrap­a­round porch, a pool, hot tub and out­door kitch­en.

The ori­gi­nal 1,200-square-foot home on the prop­er­ty has been con­verted into a guesthouse.

Jondahl said the own­er pur­chased the land for rec­re­a­tion­al pur­poses. "He built it as a retreat lodge and for things like hunt­ing. It start­ed out as a smaller ven­ue, and he was just going with it."

And go with it he did. The grounds, used for hunt­ing, in­clude three industrial-grade bridg­es and more than 22 miles of groomed trails that can be used for stroll­ing, cross-coun­try skiing, rid­ing ATVs and more. The own­er also built a mil­i­tar­y-grade ob­sta­cle course — climbing walls and tire runs included— for his son-in-law's bach­elor par­ty.

Space was also set a­side for those want­ing to get in some tee time.

"It's a four-hole golf course going in four dif­fer­ent di­rec­tions with a paved trail going all around for shoot­ing golf balls," Jondahl said. "You can play and nev­er shoot the same shot."

Jondahl not­ed that the prop­er­ty has been well main­tained, with the same full-time groundskeeper keep­ing things tidy since the home was built 17 years ago.

"The golf course is a­maz­ing­ly well cared for. [The prop­er­ty] is im­pec­cable and as good as the day it was built, con­di­tion- and main­te­nance-wise," he said.

With all va­ca­tions, even a va­ca­tion prop­er­ty, things must come to an end, and that's why the prop­er­ty is for sale. "I don't think he spends as much time here as he used to," Jondahl said of the own­er.

