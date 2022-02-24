'The Godfather' turns 50

One pandemic silver lining for moviegoers: Theaters, starved for product, have rescued classic titles from the realm of home video and put them back on big screens. That includes Francis Ford Coppola's Oscar-winning gangster masterpiece, which is celebrating its semicentennial with restored prints, projected at selected AMC theaters beginning this Thursday. The two sequels also have been restored for home viewing starting next month. In other words, Coppola is making movie fans an offer they can't refuse. (AMC Southdale, AMC Rosedale.)

CHRIS HEWITT

Khruangbin

Like the Twin Cities' own Cory Wong, this Houston trio is bringing instrumental music back. Khruangbin (it's Thai for airplane) blends a wide range of sounds — surf rock, funk, disco, psychedelia, jazz, global music — into a chill but intoxicating mix, with occasional vocals and snippets of covers by everyone from AC/DC to A Tribe Called Quest. Bewigged guitarist Mark Speer dazzles with his fretwork as drummer DJ Johnson handles the seamless rhythmic changes and bewigged bassist Laura Lee fills in the beats. Saxophonist Nubya Garcia opens. (8 p.m. March 3-4, Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $49.50-$75, first-avenue.com).

JON BREAM

Papercut wonders

What do Nordic and Chinese culture and tradition have in common? A large reptilian presence, otherwise known as a dragon. In the American Swedish Institute's new exhibit "Paper Dialogues," Danish artist Karen Bit Velje and Chinese artist Xiaoguang Qiao explore their cultural similarities through the ancient art form of papercut. Velje uses light and shadow to bring make two-dimensional works come alive while Qiao has crafted a 30-foot papercut dragon. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri.-Sun., 10-8 Thu. through July 10. 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls., $6-$12, free for ages 5 and younger, 612-871-4907 or asimn.org)

ALICIA ELER

'Thermal'

Those ominous creatures and delicate natural landscapes made of paper at the American Swedish Institute provide the setting for a dance work about climate change. Arena Dances artistic director Mathew Janczewski focuses on breath as a key aspect of his choreography for Rachel Clark, Dustin Haug and José A. Luis in this collaboration with composer Joshua Clausen and visual artist Kim Heidkamp. (7 p.m. Fri. & Sat., through March 19, Turnblad Mansion, American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls., $30, 612-871-4907, asimn.org)

SHEILA REGAN

Beach House

Ethereal-voiced French native Victoria Legrand and her Baltimore-based electro-pop bandmate Alex Scally came out of quarantine with their most ambitious album yet, "Once Twice Melody," a sprawling double-LP collection that's cohesively soothing and moving. Despite their often somber sound, the duo puts on a surprisingly vibrant live show with help from drummer James Barone. Nigerian electronic experimenter Colloboh opens. (8 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $45, first-avenue.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Caroline Shaw

It'll be a great Sunday afternoon in St. Paul for classical music lovers, with sold-out concerts by pianist Kate Liu at Macalester and America's most popular woodwind quintet, the Imani Winds, in St. Anthony Park. Or you can catch one of America's hottest composers, Pulitzer winner Caroline Shaw, who will both sing and play viola in a concert of her work presented by the Chamber Music Society of Minnesota. (4 p.m., Sundin Music Hall, Hamline University, 1531 Hewitt Av., St. Paul, $15-$25, students/children free with paid adult, 651-560-0206 or chambermusicmn.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Carnival time

Transport yourself to the tropics during Carnival Brasileiro. The lively event celebrates Brazil's carnival celebration with music, food, dance and martial arts. Make your own festive mask, learn to salsa dance and enjoy discounted specials from local vendors and restaurants. (Noon-2 p.m. Sat., free, Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-872-4041 or midtownglobalmarket.org)

MELISSA WALKER

Bettye LaVette

In the first year of the pandemic, the veteran vocal stylist was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame and she released the deeply penetrating "Blackbirds," interpreting tunes associated with Black women, including Nina Simone, Billie Holiday and Dinah Washington. The raspy-voiced LaVette gives these songs her own spin of pain and sadness, but she sounds hopeful in a liberating take on the Beatles' "Blackbird," making it about a Black woman finally flying after a long struggle. (7 p.m. Sat., Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $40-$60, dakotacooks.com)

J.B.

'Monster Heart'

The works of Mary Shelley ("Frankenstein"), husband Percy Bysshe Shelley ("Prometheus Unbound") and sidepiece Lord Byron ("She Walks in Beauty") blend in an evening of theater, puppetry and song that asks questions about creation, romance and what lies in the titular, throbbing heart. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends March 5, Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls., $28, combustiblecompany.org)

C.H.

Wet Leg

With its wry, oddball hit "Chaise Longue" leading the way, this British electro-rock duo from the Isle of Wight generated a buzz that has now spread across the Atlantic. Singers Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers blend post-punk snarl with B-52's grooves and vocal interplay on their debut album coming in April, which they'll hype next month at Texas' South by Southwest conference. Their Minnesota stopover got bumped up to First Ave's main room. (8 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20, first-avenue.com)

C.R.

'In Person'

Much as she did last year via Zoom with her piece "Digital," performance artist Emily Michaels King will employ various modes of media, including device pairing, screen mirroring and video projection. But this companion piece will include a live solo performance alongside machines. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Mon. through March 5, Crane Theater, 2303 NE. Kennedy St., Unit 120, Mpls., $25 except pay-what-you-can Feb. 26, emilymichaelsking.com)