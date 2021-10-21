'The Contemporary Print: 20 Years at Highpoint Editions'

The Minneapolis Institute of Art acquired the complete archive of Highpoint Editions, the nationally renowned printmaking center on Lake Street. A total of 175 artworks are currently on display at Mia's Target Galleries by such names as Julie Buffalohead, Dyani White Hawk, Jim Hodges, Willie Cole and Julie Mehretu, who just opened a solo show at the Walker. In L.A. artist Mungo Thomson's copper and silver prints "Pocket Universe," he takes coins from his pocket, and arranges them into constellation-like shapes, a reference to American theoretical physicist and cosmologist Alan Guth's idea of the possibility of cosmic inflation inside a laboratory. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thu.-Sun. through Jan. 9, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. $16-$20, free for 17 and under. 888-642-2787 or new.artsmia.org)

ALICIA ELER

Sylvan Esso

North Carolina synth-pop masters Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn are back on the road as a duo and had the perfect name for their excursion: The Shaking Off the Numb Tour. Favorites at Justin Vernon's Eaux Claires festival and other Wisconsin locales (Sanborn is a native Cheesehead), the musical couple are settling in for a Twin Cities two-nighter behind their most cohesive and vibrant album yet, "Free Love," offering plenty of opportunities to shake off the pandemic that stymied its initial release. (7 p.m. Tue., all ages; 8 p.m. Wed., 18-plus; Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $37, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Bleachers

Jack Antonoff may garner more attention as a Grammy-winning producer of blockbuster records by Taylor Swift, Lorde and Lana Del Rey, but he makes his own music with Bleachers. After getting radio play for "Rollercoaster" and "I Wanna Get Better" in the '10s, the indie-pop band returned this summer with its third album, "Taking the Sadness Out of Saturday Night." The most striking tracks are "Stop Making This Hurt" and "Chinatown," featuring another star from Antonoff's home state, Bruce Springsteen. (6:30 p.m. Tue., Filllmore Minneapolis, 525 N. 5th St., $37-$57, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

'In the Wurkz'

With fast footwork, beats, synth and bass, the Era Footwork Crew out of Chicago has become a global sensation. The dance company and artist collective, which brings street style dancing from the south and west side of Chicago into the concert hall space, will be shaking up the Walker's McGuire Theater this weekend, with live original music by DJ Spinn (co-founder of the electronic music collective and record label TekLife), DJ Sydfalls and more. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $28.50, 612-375-7600,walkerart.org)

SHEILA REGAN

Minnesota Bach Ensemble

Welcome back, Jorja Fleezanis! The violinist who was Minnesota Orchestra concertmaster from 1989 to 2009 will reunite with former colleagues who scratched their baroque music itch by forming the Minnesota Bach Ensemble. Fleezanis will solo on two of Antonio Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" concertos ("Autumn" and "Winter"), another concerto by Benedetto Marcello, and team up with Basil Reeve, the Minnesota Orchestra's longtime principal oboist, for another Vivaldi concerto. Monday's concert will be also available via livestream. (3 p.m. Sun., 7 p.m. Monday, MacPhail Center for Music, 501 S. 2nd St., Mpls., $35-$10, mnbach.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Pick a pumpkin

The St. Paul Farmers Market offers more than fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables this weekend. Its annual pumpkin-decorating station invites kids to pick a plump gourd and paint a silly or spooky face. The weekend also includes live music and sweet and savory foods from Chef Earl's BBQ, Golden's Bagels and more. (9 a.m.-noon Sat.-Sun. 290 E. 5th St., St. Paul. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

MELISSA WALKER

John Hiatt & the Jerry Douglas Band

From the opening notes of swampy rockabilly dobro on "Long Black Electric Cadillac," it's obvious that masterful singer-songwriter Hiatt and dobro master Douglas are a simpatico match. Their 2021 album "Leftover Feelings" is a rootsy, bluegrassy, Southern-drenched collection about traveling, missed opportunities and a sibling's suicide. (7:30 p.m. Thu. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $48.50-$78.50, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

Folios

After some major life changes that he describes as "breaking up with myself," St. Paul singer/songwriter Martin Devaney enlisted a new guitar and stage moniker to forge a new musical direction away from twangy Americana. The charmingly lo-fi but richly melodic garage-folk on his first Folios LP, "Dispatch," echoes Elliott Smith and Robyn Hitchcock with a unique Minnesotan warmth and sense of resiliency. Niki Beverly's new band Bev opens the release party. (9 p.m. Sat., Aster Café, 125 SE. Main St., Mpls., $15, astercafe.com)