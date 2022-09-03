Nash Tichy, normally a linebacker, had spent much of the game chasing Cooper players until he caught a pass down the left sideline and took it 66 yards with less than eight minutes to go to help Orono defeat Cooper 21-18 on Friday at Orono.
Cooper has taken the lead, 18-14, on its previous possession on DaNari Connors' second touchdown of the game.
The Hawks had one last chance to score, but Chance Wick's fourth-down pass from the Orono 26 fell incomplete with less than two minutes remaining.
