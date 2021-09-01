Joe Ryan, one of two pitchers the Twins got from Tampa Bay in the Nelson Cruz trade, was officially added to the roster and will make his major league debut tonight (7:10, BSN) at Target Field against the Chicago Cubs.

The 25-year-old righthander has started 13 games in the minors this season, including two with St. Paul. Overall, he's 4-3 with a 3.41 ERA in the minors, and had a break while pitching for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. He was in Tokyo when the Twins sent Cruz to the Rays in a deal where the Twins also got minor league starter Drew Strotman.

The U.S. won silver in Tokyo, losing to Japan in the title game. Ryan was a seventh round pick by the Rays out of Cal State-Stanislaus in 2018. He'll wear No. 74 tonight.

The Twins also activated Randy Dobnak, who has missed the past 61 games because of a right middle finger strain. He'll start Friday night in Tampa. Reliever Edgar Garcia, who cleared waivers, was assigned to St. Paul, and starter Kenta Maeda was put on the 60-day injured list to make room for Ryan on the 40-man roster.

The Saints announced the Twins signed pitcher Vinny Nittoli to a minor-league deal. Nittoli is the third Saint who was also with the team when it was independent; Drew Staniewicz and Chris Nunn are the others.

Nittoli pitched in one game for the Mariners this season, and was 3-3 with a 5.61 ERA at Class AAA Tacoma, where he started six of 23 games.

The Cubs starter tonight is lefthander Justin Steele (2-2, 4.15).

CUBS LINEUP

Rafael Ortega, CF

Frank Schwindel, DH

Ian Happ, LF

Patrick Wisdom, 3B

Matt Duffy, 2B

Jason Heyward, RF

Austin Romine, C

Alfonso Rivas, 1B

Sergio Alcantara, SS

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Miguel Sano, DH

Brent Rooker, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Willians Astudillo, 1B

Andrelton Simmons, SS