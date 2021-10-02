Sophie Jaques scored two power-play goals as No. 3 Ohio State beat the No. 4 Gophers 4-1 on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena to sweep their two-game WCHA series. The Buckeyes (4-0, 4-0 WCHA) won the opener 4-2.

This was Minnesota's fifth straight loss to the Buckeyes going back to last season and the Gophers have not scored more than two goals in any of those games.

Ohio State took a 2-0 lead in the opening period of the second game. Jaques, a senior defenseman from Toronto, scored a minute into a power play at 9:08. She also had one of the assists on OSU's second goal, by Jennifer Gardiner's goal at 11:00.

Jaques made it 3-0 with only 21 seconds left in the second period. And again the goal came on the power play.

Playing only their second game, the Gophers (0-2, 0-2) avoided the shutout on Amy Potomak's unassisted goal at 11:20 of the third. Andrea Braendli stopped all 29 other Minnesota shots, including 12 by Taylor Heise, in the OSU net.

The senior goalie from Zurich, Switzerland, was a second team All-WCHA goalie last season when she had a 1.99 goals-against average. She got both wins this weekend.

Gophers coach Brad Frost switched goalies for the second game, going from veteran Lauren Bench, in her sixth season, to freshman Skylar Vetter, who played for the Lakeville North boys' team and the gold-medal winning U.S. team in the 2020 IIHF Under-18 World Championships in Slovakia. Vetter made 27 saves.

Both teams committed two penalties. Ohio State was 2-for-2 on its power-play chances, the Gophers 0-2.