The Minnesota Supreme Court suspended a key permit for the NorthMet copper-nickel mine in northern Minnesota on Wednesday, ruling that state regulators failed to fully consider the threat to water quality posed by the mine.

The NorthMet project, originally proposed by the company PolyMet, would be a massive open-pit mine that would extract copper, nickel and other metals at a site near Babbitt, Minn. and then ship the material for processing at the former LTV Steel site in Hoyt Lakes.

The project has faced opposition because of the potential of acid drainage and other pollution that can come from hardrock mining. The court mentioned wrote that there were "several danger signals" suggesting that state regulators did not properly consider whether the project would violate water pollution standards in the Lake Superior watershed.

The mine faced a major setback in June when the Army Corps of Engineers revoked a separate wetland destruction permit, and faces other environmental permit challenges.

Paula Maccabee, an attorney for the advocacy group WaterLegacy who was one of several challenging the water permit in court, called the latest decision "pathbreaking" because of how it holds the permit writers responsible.

"It is a real affirmation of the way that the courts will make sure Minnesota agencies will uphold the rule of law," Maccabee said.

A spokeswoman said the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which issued the wastewater permit, was reviewing the court's ruling.

NewRange Copper Nickel, the partnership that now owns the NorthMet project and which includes PolyMet, said it was also reviewing the decision.

This is a developing story.