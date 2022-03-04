The NCAA men's and women's Division III men's and women's basketball tournament begins today. Winners will play Saturday for a berth in the D-III Sweet 16.
Here is today's schedule and links to watch and follow the games.
Men:
3:10 p.m: University of Northwestern vs. Pomona-Pitzer in Elmhurst, Ill.
4:30 p.m.: St. John's vs. Calvin College in Platteville, Wis.
Video | Audio | Game preview
Women:
7:30 p.m.: Gustavus at Simpson College
7:30 p.m.: North Central at UW-Eau Claire
Compete D-III tournament brackets:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Former D-II All-American Parker Fox cleared to practice with the Gophers after knee injury recovery
The 6-8 junior and Mahtomedi native is still expected to redshirt this season for first-year coach Ben Johnson.
Nation
NYC to lift school mask rules, vaccine mandates for dining
New York City will lift mandates next week requiring masks in public schools and proof of vaccination to dine in restaurants or enter entertainment, sports and cultural venues, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday.
Sports
Gymnastics, curling add Russian athletes to sports bans
Russia has been banned from international gymnastics and curling events in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
Sports
MLB players start $1M fund for workers impacted by lockout
Locked-out Major League Baseball players are starting a $1 million fund to support workers impacted by canceled games.
Gophers
Massive U tackle Faalele has dropped 41 pounds. So what's his new weight?
All-Big Ten offensive tackle Blaise Andries never felt so small than the day in 2018 that Daniel Faalele ducked into the University of Minnesota locker room for the first time.