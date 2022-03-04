The NCAA men's and women's Division III men's and women's basketball tournament begins today. Winners will play Saturday for a berth in the D-III Sweet 16.

Here is today's schedule and links to watch and follow the games.

Men:

3:10 p.m: University of Northwestern vs. Pomona-Pitzer in Elmhurst, Ill.

Video | Game updates

4:30 p.m.: St. John's vs. Calvin College in Platteville, Wis.

Video | Audio | Game preview

Women:

7:30 p.m.: Gustavus at Simpson College

Video | Game updates

7:30 p.m.: North Central at UW-Eau Claire

Video | Audio

Compete D-III tournament brackets:

Men | Women