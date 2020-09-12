The Hennepin County medical examiner on Friday released the names of two Twin Cities 2-year-old boys whose deaths remain under investigation.

Mi-Khiel King Royal McKinney, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 6 in the emergency room of Children’s Minneapolis after being taken there from the 26000 block of W. 24th Street in Zimmerman. The boy’s death from freshwater drowning is being investigated by the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, but authorities offered no indication that the death was considered suspicious.

The June 18 death of Biyamiin Abdirashid Adosh is being investigated as a homicide, the medical examiner said. Biyamiin died “of scalding injuries and apparent bathtub drowning” at Hennepin Healthcare after being taken there from an apartment in the 1600 block of S. 4th Street in Minneapolis.

