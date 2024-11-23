Music Review: Kendrick Lamar's pride, anger and confidence drive 'GNX'

This is Lamar leaning into the same creativity-juicing pride, self-righteous anger and supreme confidence that fueled the Grammy-nominated ''Not Like Us'' and won his Drake feud: ''I kill ‘em all before I let ‘em kill my joy.'' And yet, as with his first-ever hit ''Swimming Pools (Drank),'' even the most club-ready braggadocio songs — and there are plenty, including the massive ''squabble up'' and synth-stabbed Mustard production ''hey now'' — are slapped with a caution sticker. Introspection is baked into Lamar's art. In ''man at the garden,'' he's surveying his kingdom and glory and declares that while ''I deserve it all,'' ''dangerously / nothing changed with me / still got pain in me.''