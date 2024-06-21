For more than 25 years, Linda and Dave Mona have led travel groups across the United States and internationally including trips to Norway, Iceland, Italy, Spain, Ireland and South America. The couple love exploring new places and revisiting favorite spots. While Linda, 79, and Dave, 80, are active and healthy, they hit a bump in their travels a few years ago when Linda was dealing with a knee injury. It was at that point she needed assistance at the airport.

"By calling ahead, I was able to get somebody who met me at the airport with a wheelchair, took me through customs, and got me where I needed to go," said Linda. "I didn't have to worry about anything."

Added Dave: "There's less stigma attached to asking for help now. At one time, it was, 'Well, I'm not that old. I can get around.' The airlines understand that it's good business to accommodate people with mobility issues."

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has plenty of accommodations and services to make travel more accessible for people, including older adults.

"MSP certainly has services and amenities that anybody can take advantage of," said MSP spokesperson Jeff Lea.

Here are helpful airport-friendly tips for travelers needing assistance on their journeys:

Prebook parking. If you are driving your car to the airport, you can reserve a spot in one of its parking ramps in advance online at mspairport.com. You might even save on the daily parking rate depending on the time of year you're traveling. "That's especially handy during very busy times like holidays as we get back to pre-pandemic levels of travel," Lea said.

Wheelchair assistance. You'll want to request a wheelchair through the airline you're using when making flight reservations. Some airports, including MSP, have people to assist travelers in navigating the airport through security to the gate.

Reserve a place at the security checkpoint. If you're flying out of Terminal 2, use MSP Reserve, a free program extended through 2024 that allows people to reserve a time online at the TSA Security Checkpoint screening area. Appointments are available for Terminal 2 airline passengers from 3:45-8 a.m. and noon-4 p.m. daily with limited availability. You can reserve your spot at mspairport.com/airport/msp-reserve up to seven days before your flight. "It makes it a lot easier, so you're not finding those long lines at the checkpoint," Lea said.

Accessibility options. For people looking for electric cart rides, adult changing tables, hearing loop technology, accessibility services maps, one-on-one travel assistance and additional help, MSP has an easy-to-navigate menu of specialized programs and services at mspairport.com.

TSA PreCheck or Global Entry. Both programs offer expedited security screening benefits. According to tsa.gov, the process for TSA PreCheck can take as little as three to five days or, in some cases, up to 60 days for a traveler to get approved. With Global Entry, application processing time can exceed 90 days. Both programs require membership (TSA PreCheck is $85-$78, and Global Entry is $100), which is good for five years. You can submit your application online at ttp.dhs.gov.

TSA Cares: If you're a traveler with a disability, medical condition or other need, you can request the service of a TSA passenger support specialist at tsa.gov/travel/passenger-support to help you through security screening. Call the helpline, 855-787-2227, 72 hours before travel or complete a form: tsa.gov/contact-center/form/cares.

Hidden Disabilities Sunflower. Through the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, more than 240 airports worldwide — hdsunflower.com/uk/insights/post/airports-around-the-world — provide sunflower lanyards for people with hidden disabilities such as dementia, alerting staff to those who might need extra help.

There's even an incentive for folks to arrive early for a flight, Lea said.

"MSP has a tremendous arts program," Lea said. "If people have the time, they can check out our Arts@MSP. You can make a custom museum-type experience on your way to the gate or throughout the airport."

Going the extra mile

For now, the Monas have no intentions of slowing down their travel adventures, which include a New England fall foliage tour in October.

"I think a lot of older travelers want experiences," Linda said. "We can keep them traveling longer with the mobility issues being taken care of at the airport and get them out back into the world."