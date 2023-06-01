A few months ago, putting the shot was not a part of Evelyn Wiltrout's life. Now she and her family are fighting to get her the chance to do it once — and maybe twice — more.

Wiltrout is among three Cambridge-Isanti girls shot putters who were left off the entry list submitted by the school for the section meet Friday at Forest Lake. Her family is confident it was an honest mistake, but they were told Wednesday by a Minnesota State High School League official that the entry list is final and that Wiltrout, Erin Baker and A'Nyjah Presswood will not be allowed to compete.

"If this was just another track meet, fine, but it's the section, with a chance to go to state," said Shari Wiltrout, Evelyn's mother.

Shari Wiltrout blames the MSHSL and not coach Michael Galligan, who prepared the entry list.

"He made a mistake," she said. "I was very angry, and my anger at first was directed toward him, but since then MSHSL has had a chance to fix it. Coach Galligan didn't do anything intentional. MSHSL is doing this intentionally."

MSHSL associate director Charlie Campbell sent an email to Shari Wiltrout indicating that the request for relief had been denied. "Due to the magnitude of the school's responsibility in the entry process, we have clearly communicated this process and the deadlines to both coaches and AD's on multiple occasions," Campbell wrote.

Campbell did not respond to messages left Thursday morning. Galligan referred questions to Cambridge-Isanti Schools Superintendent Nate Rudolph, who did not respond to a message.

Evelyn Wiltrout, a senior who had been a softball player in spring until taking up track and field this year, was the Mississippi 8 Conference champion in shot put, with a distance of 36 feet, 9.5 inches, her personal best. It's a mark that ranks second in Section 7 and last season would have placed her 11th in Class 3A. Baker finished fourth and Presswood 20th in the Mississippi 8 meet. Baker's mark of 33-4.5 that day would also place her among contenders to qualify for state.

Shari Wiltrout criticized the MSHSL as being "not for the kids." She also cited the recent case of five boys golfers who were told they would be suspended for playing too many rounds during the high school season but received relief from MSHSL and were allowed to compete in section meets.

"There is a serious inequity issue going on here," she said.

Wiltrout said the shot putters have the support of Cambridge-Isanti Schools and from the section meet director. She's hopeful the MSHSL will react in time to allow them to compete at the section meet. That makes the deadline 5 p.m. Friday, when competition begins in Section 7 at Forest Lake.

"We do believe the needle is moving the right direction," she said. "A board member has reached out to our athletic director. Conversations are still being had, and hopefully they'll change their opinion."