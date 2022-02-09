For a second consecutive year, the Ms. Hockey Award Banquet will be held outside of St. Paul.

The 27th annual Ms. Hockey winner and Senior Goalie of the Year Award winner will be announced during a program beginning at 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at Inwood Oaks in Oakdale.

Organizers at Let's Play Hockey Magazine moved the event from its traditional home at the St. Paul RiverCentre because St. Paul requires customers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter restaurants, bars and other entertainment venues.

Last year, the event took place at the Coon Rapids Ice Center.

The keynote speaker will be Olympic gold medalist Karyn Bye Dietz.

A total of 27 girls were nominated by their coaches for the Ms. Hockey Award, which goes to Minnesota's best senior high school hockey player.

A panel of high school and college coaches will narrow the list to 10 semifinalists, which will be announced Friday, Feb. 11. The five finalists will be named Feb. 18.

Admission for the 2022 Ms. Hockey Awards Banquet is $40 and includes a meal. Parking is free. To order tickets, contact Bryan Zollman at 320-333-3279 or e-mail him at bryan@letsplayhockey.com.

Boys' basketball

Southwest Christian senior point guard Jake Berg tied a school record with 15 assists in a recent victory against Hutchinson. He averages 7.5 assists per game.

Girls' basketball

Hutchinson senior guard Alyssa Stamer recently surpassed 1,000 career points. She averages 19.4 points per game and is committed to St. Cloud State.

Park of Cottage Grove senior guard/forward Justine Jameson recently eclipsed 1,000 career points. She leads the Wolfpack with 16.5 points per game.

Miss Basketball watch list

The Miss Basketball Committee announced a list of 29 names on its watch list for the 2022 award. They are Amaya Battle, Hopkins; Nicole Bowlin, Holy Family; Mara Braun, Wayzata; Kassie Caron, Holy Angels; Ellie Colbeck, Fergus Falls; Maria Counts, Providence Academy; Champ Danso, Simley; Lily Fandre, Eagan; Taryn Frazer, Cass Lake-Bena; Callin Hake, Chanhassen; Hannah Herzig, Totino-Grace; Mallory Heyer, Chaska; Lizzie Holder, Stillwater; Nia Holloway, Eden Prairie; Lexi Karge, Mankato East; Adeline Kent, Becker; Charita Lewis, Minnehaha Academy; Kiani Lockett, Minnetonka; Madison Mathiowetz, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's; Lilly Meister, Rochester John Marshall; Emma Miller, St. Michael-Albertville; Maya Nnaji, Hopkins; Ronnie Porter, St. Paul Como Park; Natalie Rolbiecki, Minneota; Ella Runyon, Hill-Murray; Amber Scalia, Stillwater; Mackenzie Schweim, Mankato East; Desiree Ware, Minnetonka; Savannah White, DeLaSalle.

Wrestling tournament in the city

For the first time in nearly four decades, the Minneapolis and St. Paul City conferences joined forces to conduct a Twin City Individual wrestling meet Saturday at Minneapolis Henry.

Ten wrestlers from Minneapolis won their weight classes, four of them from Edison: Jaylen Grimes won as 106 pounds, Zytavius Williams at 113, Vicente Lopez Marsh at 120 and Tremayne Graham at 152. South had three individual winners, Washburn had two and Henry had one.

St. Paul Humboldt, Harding, Como Park and Johnson had one weight-class winner apiece.

Minneapolis South finished with the most team points, and St. Paul Como Park took second.

MSHSL news

The Minnesota State High School League held a Board of Directors meeting Thursday, and for the first time in the COVID era it flew under the radar.

The most noteworthy items to come out of the meeting were largely league housekeeping issues. The league: