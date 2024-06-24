A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a Postal Service vehicle in northern Minnesota, officials said.
The crash occurred midafternoon Saturday in Wolf Lake, about 25 miles east of Detroit Lakes, the Becker County Sheriff's Office said.
The motorcycle and the Postal Service van were heading east on County Road 40 when the two collided as the van turned into a driveway, the Sheriff's Office said.
The motorcyclist, Travis Michael Hanks, 39, of nearby Menahga, died at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office. The van's driver, 26-year-old Carissa Lynn Havemeier, also of Menahga, was not hurt.
