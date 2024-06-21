A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car on a southern Minnesota highway, officials said.

The crash occurred about 11:50 a.m. Thursday in Blooming Prairie on Hwy. 218 near the intersection with 3rd Street, the State Patrol said.

Both vehicles were heading north on Hwy. 218 when they collided, the patrol said, offering no further details about how the crash occurred.

The patrol identified the motorcyclist who died as Darren Samuel Thomas, 57, of Austin, Minn.

Uninjured in the car were the driver, 21-year-old Mya Anne Gaul, of Montgomery, Minn.; 15-year-old Elsa Renae Blake, of Lansing, Iowa; and 16-year-old Allison Caelynn Olson, of Austin.



