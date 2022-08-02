A motorcycle racer crashed and died while competing at Brainerd International Raceway.
Scott Briody, of Hannacroix, N.Y., lost control of his motorcycle about 3:45 p.m. Friday during a MotoAmerica qualifying run, race officials said.
Briody, 50, was competing in MotoAmerica's Stock 1000 class when he crashed, the announcement read. No other motorcycles were involved in the wreck.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Scott Briody," Chuck Aksland, said MotoAmerica chief operating officers. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, his team and the MotoAmerica paddock."
After the crash, all on-track activity was canceled for the remainder of Friday.
