More than 23,000 people applied for health insurance via MNsure during a special enrollment period designed to let uninsured residents get coverage as Minnesota sees more illness with the widening coronavirus pandemic.

By the end of the special enrollment period on Tuesday, about 13,700 people applied for public health insurance programs, MNsure announced this morning, while nearly 9,500 enrolled in a private health plan.

While the goal was to help uninsured residents find coverage during the public health emergency, most people were eligible because they had a qualifying life event such as job loss or they qualified for public coverage, said Nate Clark, the MNsure chief executive, in a statement.

"Low-cost or no-cost coverage through MinnesotaCare or Medical Assistance is available for individuals earning up to $24,980 per year or for a family of four with a combined income of $51,500 or less per year," MNsure said in a statement. "Enrollment in these programs is open year-round and provides comprehensive coverage."

MNsure is a government-run website and enrollment system where individuals can obtain public and private health insurance. Minnesota launched the exchange in late 2013 as part of the federal Affordable Care Act.

