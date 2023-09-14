Here's how the Major League Baseball playoffs work:

Six teams from each league — the three division winners and three wild card teams — advance.

The division winners are the top three seeds, by record. The top two seeds get first round byes.

The third division winners, the No. 3 seeds, are in the Wild Card Series with the wild card teams, also seeded by record.

The Wild Card Series are best-of-three, with all games at the site of the higher seed. No. 3 faces No. 6, and No. 4 hosts No. 5.

The games are scheduled for October 3-5.

There is no reseeding after the first round.

Winners advance to the League Division Series, where the No. 1 seeds face the winners of the No. 4 vs. No. 5 Wild Card Series, and the No. 2 seeds play the winners of No. 3 vs. No. 6.

The League Division Series are best-of-five, with No. 1 and No. 2 seeds hosting Games 1, 2 and, if necessary, Game 5. Those games are scheduled to begin Oct. 7.

Division Series winners advance to the best-of-seven League Championship Series. The higher seeds hosts Games 1, 2 and, if necessary, Games 6 and 7. Tjhe ALCS is set to start Oct. 15 and the NLCS on Oct. 16.

The league champions play in the World Series, where the team with the best record is home for Games 1, 2 and, if necessary, Games 6 and 7. The World Series is scheduled to start Oct. 27 and could run as late as Nov. 4.