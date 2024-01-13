On paper, it's tough to draw up Friday's matchup on paper any better. The top two ranked Class 4A teams in the state — one being the defending state champion — meet in the mighty Lake Conference. Oh, and they both entered the evening undefeated.

Only one team could hold onto that unblemished record, and it was top-ranked Minnetonka's night. The Skippers defeated St. Michael-Albertville, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News, 63-54 Friday night at Minnetonka High School.

Turnovers were aplenty in the first half, with both teams playing fast and aggressive defense. The squads started out evenly, with back-to-back three-pointers for a 7-7 score. But the Knights hit three consecutive shots from long range — two from Ava Haus and one from Abby Hoselton — to pull away early.

The Knights used a 6-0 run to grab a nine-point lead that led to a Minnetonka timeout. The Knights cashed in on seven of their first eight free throws and built a 25-15 lead. But the Skippers came back late with a 9-0 run, scoring on a fast break and off a turnover, while the Knights came up with a few empty possessions in a row.

One more free throw put the Knights in front by a bucket at halftime, 26-24.

Minnetonka junior guard Aaliyah Crump scored her team's first seven points on the night, and she led all scorers at halftime with 10 points. For the Knights, sophomore guard Cail Jahnke had a team-high nine points at the break. Crump finished with a game-high 27 points.

The Skippers started the second half on a 10-0 run while the Knights' shooting still cooled for a bit. The Knights got back in the game thanks to a couple of three-pointers from Haus, who reached a season-high 20 points.

The Skippers improved to 12-0 and 2-0 in Lake Conference play, while the Knights (13-1) opened their conference part of the schedule with a loss.

The Knights were without their top scorer this season. Senior guard Ja'Kahla Craft, who averages 25.8 points per game, was not in the lineup. During pregame warm-ups, she stood at center court not in uniform, holding a basketball in her left and with what appeared to be a brace on the ring and pinky fingers of her right hand.

The Knights won both meetings between these two teams last season, by 86-71 and 76-62 margins. They'll meet again on Feb. 6 at St. Michael-Albertville.