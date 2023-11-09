NEW YORK — Zach Bogosian was picking his kids up from school on Wednesday after Tampa Bay returned from a nine-day road trip when he received a phone call that sent him back on an airplane.

The Lightning traded Bogosian to the Wild for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.

"Things kind of got stale there towards the end," Bogosian said Thursday before making his Wild debut against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. "But I really enjoyed my time there, obviously some great memories. But at the end of the day, you're looking for an opportunity to play. Obviously, Minnesota came calling, and I was excited for that."

Bogosian, who will wear No. 24, will start alongside rookie Daemon Hunt, and that's the only lineup change the Wild will make as they vie to extend their win streak to three games: That means Marc-Andre Fleury will remain in net for a second straight start and third consecutive game overall.

Although he's never played for the Wild before, the 33-year-old Bogosian isn't unfamiliar with the team.

He knows almost half the roster, either as former teammates or players he skates with in the summer; Bogosian spends his offseason in the Twin Cities metro area.

"There's a great group in here," said Bogosian, who was acquired after the Wild traded defenseman Calen Addison to San Jose for minor-leaguer Adam Raska and a 2026 fifth-round pick. "I've really actually enjoyed the way they've played over the last few years. Obviously, knowing a few guys on the team, I've probably watched Minnesota more than I normally would on a different team.

"Yeah, a lot of great pieces in here."

The 33-year-old Bogosian cleared waivers before the season started and has been in only four games for the Lightning, averaging 11 minutes, 57 seconds of time on ice.