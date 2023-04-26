DALLAS — The Wild are trailing their best-of-seven series against the Stars for the first time, and now they're one loss away from elimination.

In their return to Dallas, the Wild were schooled 4-0 by the Stars on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center to fall behind 3-2 in the first round after a tumultuous start that included Marcus Foligno getting ejected.

Foligno was tossed just 2 minutes, 14 seconds into the first period after kneeing Dallas' Radek Faksa, a collision that left the Wild with only 11 forwards and netted the Stars a five-minute power play.

Only eight seconds later, Tyler Seguin jabbed in the rebound from a slick pad save by Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson to give Dallas a lead they'd never relinquish.

Lakeville's Jake Oettinger finished with 27 saves for his second career shutout in the playoffs. The four games Kirill Kaprizov has gone without a point is the longest drought of his NHL career.

Game 6 is Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

Foligno's early exit came after he was penalized for his physicality in Game 4.

The veteran winger was levied with two questionable calls on Sunday night in St. Paul, infractions that stemmed from Foligno going for hits. Foligno disputed the penalties, defending the hits after the Wild's 3-2 loss, and the spotlight stayed on him after his single shift (27 seconds) in Game 5. Faksa did continue playing in the first period after a brief absence.

After Foligno left, Seguin scored his fourth goal of the postseason and all four came on a Stars power play that continues to torment the Wild; Dallas is 9-for-22 in the series after this 2-for-6 performance in Game 5.

That second tally arrived later in the first period, at 11:04, after Jason Robertson flung the puck past by Gustavsson from inside the right faceoff circle for his second goal of the round.

Mason Marchment tacked on another 1:19 into the second period when he pounced on a Seguin rebound. Gustavsson totaled 21 saves; he was on the bench when Ty Dellandrea dumped the puck into an empty net with 3:57 left in the third. Roope Hintz factored on three goals by the Stars, his 11 points far and away the best in the series and six more than the Wild's top point getters.

Marchment's goal was only the sixth Dallas has scored at 5-on-5, the second fewest in the Stanley Cup playoffs; the Wild have eight.

But with how often the Wild are getting whistled for penalties, their clash with the Stars has turned into a special-teams battle and Dallas has the clear edge.

The Wild's penalty kill, however, isn't all that's struggling.

So is their power play.

Down 3-0, they had three power plays in the second period to try to chip away at their deficit but blew every chance, a familiar problem. A year ago when they were knocked out of the playoffs by St. Louis in six games, the Wild's power play was outplayed by the Blues'.

Overall, the Wild are 4-for-20 in the first round. Only one of those is from Kaprizov, his lone goal vs. the Stars. Matt Boldy has none, at any strength. Leading the way with two goals apiece is Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman, Marcus Johansson and Frederick Gaudreau.

This result dropped the Wild to 1-5 in Game 5s when the best-of-seven is even at 2-2; they've prevailed in just two of those series. The Wild are 3-5 all-time when they're behind 3-2.