CHICAGO – Of the more than 1,000 players who have competed in the NHL this season, 86 were fourth-round picks like the Wild's Mason Shaw.

He's one of 400-plus Canadians and among the 321 to debut in the league in the last year or two.

But Shaw's journey to the NHL is not cookie-cutter.

Before he was a regular in the Wild's lineup, Shaw overcame three knee injuries — including two after the Wild drafted him in 2017.

That resiliency is what made the Minnesota chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association nominate him for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which recognizes the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey, and Shaw's determination will continue to shape his career.

The winger suffered a fourth ACL tear on April 1 at Vegas, a season-ending injury that has the 24-year-old in a familiar battle with adversity.

"Had to go through a lot to get here," Shaw said, "and gonna have to go through some more to still be here."

Tenacity has long been Shaw's calling card, on and off the ice.

When he was in juniors, he rebounded from his first ACL tear. The second setback came when he was 18 and a prospect for the Wild, with Shaw getting hurt in a tournament game. Then in 2019, he went down in the playoffs while with the Wild's minor-league team.

Despite a lengthy recovery process, which included surgery and physiotherapy sessions that could stretch three hours, Shaw healed up each time. What motivated him to do so? Getting to the NHL.

After nearly 150 games in the American Hockey League, Shaw finally made his Wild debut in 2021.

This past October, he was one of the last cuts at training camp but was called up for good later that month. Shaw scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 30 at Chicago, and he provided the Wild with grit and energy while chipping in seven goals and 10 assists through 59 games before he tried to change direction, caught a rut and injured his right knee against the Golden Knights.

"I'm extremely grateful that they believe in me," said Shaw, who plans to rehab in Minnesota during the offseason after undergoing surgery. "I'm going to reward them by coming back and being the same player I was."

Although Shaw won't be in action anytime soon, getting sidelined doesn't change what he's already accomplished: he became an NHLer.

"You can achieve your dreams if you have the courage to take a step, and I really felt I did this season," Shaw said. "I've got a lot to be proud of this season. Obviously, it's just not the ending we wanted. I'm definitely going to build off it and take a lot from it.

"I learned a lot this season. I got a taste of it. This is where I want to be."