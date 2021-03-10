Michael Rand is joined by forward Marcus Foligno for a look at the somewhat surprising Wild. Foligno talks about the message of accountability coming from head coach Dean Evason and how the team navigated Zach Parise's one-game benching last week. Foligno also jokes about how he reminds Kirill Kaprizov that he's leading the rookie sensation in goals (7 to 6) and assigns a nickname to teammate Jordan Greenway.

Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan then joins the show to offer further perspectives on the team's 8-2-1 streak and the excellent goaltending coming from rookie Kaapo Kahkonen of late.

Also on the show: Is tonight going to be Richard Pitino's final game as Gophers men's basketball head coach? If he's replaced, will the U address its glaring diversity hiring shortcomings?And an odd stat about Vikings kickers in the wake of Dan Bailey's release.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports