DALLAS — Led by wingers Ryan Reaves and Marcus Foligno, the Wild outhit the Stars through a 2-2 split in the best-of-seven series. That physical style proved costly in the opening minutes of Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Foligno was whistled for kneeing Dallas' Radek Faksa at 2:14 of the first period and subsequently received a game misconduct. Foligno's banishment comes after two questionable penalties against him for checks in Game 4, with both ensuing power plays resulting in goals in a 3-2 win for Dallas on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center.

History repeated itself Tuesday as well, with Tyler Seguin scoring on a snap shot only eight seconds later to give the Stars a 1-0 lead.

After Game 4, no one from either team had levied more hits than Foligno (21) and Reaves (18), and Foligno said he believes he can keep applying that pressure.

"That's what I'm built for," Foligno said. "I feel great. My legs could have been a little better [in Game 4] like last game, but we got them back. I feel like the physicality, that's a no-brainer for me. That's what I love to do. So, it's easy for me to get up for these games."

Lineup update

Filip Gustavsson remained in net to make a third consecutive start.

Up front, Frederick Gaudreau centered Marcus Johansson and Matt Boldy, while Sam Steel rejoined Gus Nyquist and Foligno.

The Wild have kept one line intact the whole series, and that's Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar with Reaves. Through four games, the trio didn't score but they were on the ice for only one Dallas goal at 5-on-5.

"I think we can get to the net a little bit more," Reaves said. "Sometimes when you're a tone-setting line, you tend to forget about the puck a little bit and you just try and get the other team off their game. I think we can get back to a little more getting pucks to the net while still playing physical.

"I think we've had two games where we've done that and two games where we've maybe gotten a little away from it. I think we'd like to contribute on the scoreboard a little bit. Obviously, we need four lines to be doing that in the playoffs. I think it's been good. I think there's a little bit of room for improvement, though."

Pavelski skates

The Stars' Joe Pavelski hasn't played since hitting his head on the ice after a shoulder-on-shoulder check from Matt Dumba in Game 1, but Pavelski has been skating, including ahead of Game 5.

"Great step," Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. "Came down [Monday], skated with the extra guys. Kind of first time in a group setting, and then this is another step [Tuesday] with our group. Starting to get close."