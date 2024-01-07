COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Wild had more than one reason to celebrate.

After getting Mats Zuccarello back from injury, they rallied in overtime 4-3 against the Blue Jackets on Saturday at Nationwide Arena to snap their four-game losing streak and move Marc-Andre Fleury into a tie with Patrick Roy for the second-most wins in NHL history at 551.

Martin Brodeur is the all-time leader at 691.

Marco Rossi broke a 3-3 tie with 1 minute, 55 seconds remaining in overtime after a dribbler from Marcus Johansson rolled between the legs of Columbus goalie Daniil Tarasov with 1:32 left in the third period to force extra time.

Seconds earlier, the Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth missed an empty net as Fleury dived to get back in position after trying to get to the Wild bench for an extra attacker. Fleury also made a sharp glove save against Yegor Chinakhov on the shift before Rossi's game-winner.

Cole Sillinger supplied all Columbus' offense with a hat trick.

Fleury finished with 25 saves in a season-high fourth straight start, and Tarasov totaled 33.

Like the Wild, Columbus was missing some of its go-to players because of injury, but the Blue Jackets have still been picking up points while on the mend: they entered action 2-1-2 over their last five games.

But the Wild hadn't been as resilient, their 0-4 rut their longest skid since the seven-game slide in November ahead of the coaching change.

They're still without leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov, goaltender Filip Gustavsson and captain Jared Spurgeon as well as defenseman Jonas Brodin and winger Marcus Foligno.

Zuccarello did, however, suit up on Saturday after sitting out nine games with a fractured arm.

The veteran winger was hit by a Daemon Hunt wind-up Dec. 16 vs. Vancouver.

"I played the rest of the game and scored in the shootout," Zuccarello recalled.

He joined Rossi and Matt Boldy on a line and the power play, which helped the Wild rally twice.

Sillinger scored his first of the night at 8:09 of the first period when he crashed the net ahead of the Wild's Nic Petan and directed in a Jake Bean pass.

With 5:12 left in the first, Boldy delivered the equalizer off a tic-tac-toe sequence from the power play: Joel Eriksson Ek won the faceoff back to Brock Faber, who set up Boldy for a one-timer.

But the Wild were trailing again just 17 seconds into the second period.

This time, Sillinger buried a no-look drop pass from Kirill Marchenko.

Cue Boldy and the Wild power play again.

On their second look of the game, Boldy cut to the middle and lifted a backhander by Tarasov for his second multi-goal effort of the season. This was also the second game in Boldy's career in which he's capitalized multiple times on the power play. Overall, the winger has 12 goals in his past 19 appearances.

Faber assisted on both Boldy tallies for his fourth multi-point performance, while Zuccarello's helper on Boldy's second was his 16th point in his last 16 games.

Before the second period ended, the Blue Jackets were whistled for a too-many-men penalty, giving the Wild (and Boldy) a chance to net the go-ahead goal on the suddenly resurgent power play. But the top unit was denied after staying on the ice for the entire 2-minute opportunity. The Wild had one more look in the third period but also blanked on that setup.

Still, this was a step in the right direction for the power play: the last time the Wild converted twice was Dec. 21 vs. Montreal. They were 3-for-17 in the six games since then.

As for Columbus, its power play went 1-for-4, coming off that lone finish by Sillinger at 14:15 of the third period when he tipped in an Adam Boqvist point shot.