The Wild's lineup is "up in the air" ahead of tonight's clash with the Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center.

That's how coach Dean Evason described the situation, with winger Mats Zuccarello questionable to play after leaving the team's morning skate early.

Zuccarello is tied for the team lead in scoring with four points, and he has two goals in two games.

If the veteran winger does suit up, rookie Marco Rossi looks like the odd man out.

After recalling Mason Shaw from Iowa in the American Hockey League on Sunday, Shaw skated on a line with Connor Dewar and Brandon Duhaime.

"Both are good players, great friends," Shaw said. "We're really looking forward to playing together tonight."

The Frederick Gaudreau, Sam Steel and Matt Boldy trio remained intact, and Ryan Hartman joined Marcus Foligno and Joel Eriksson Ek with Tyson Jost promoted to the top line.

"I'm just looking at doing anything I can to help the team go in the right direction here," said Jost, who logged part of six seasons with Colorado before getting traded to the Wild last March. "Just want to play well and carry myself in a way that helps this team win."

What is clear is who will be in net for the Wild, and that's backup Filip Gustavsson.

He made his team debut on Saturday when he relieved Marc-Andre Fleury after the first period, making 17 stops in the 7-6 loss to the Kings.

"We've lost two in a row, right?" Evason said. "That's the decision."

This juggling and early-season skid for the Wild comes before the most significant test on their four-game homestand, and that's facing the reigning Stanley Cup champion Avalanche.

"It's a big game for our team," Jost said. "We're excited for this one. We know the circumstances. We want to be better, so it's a big game for sure."

Projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov-Tyson Jost-Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno-Joel Eriksson Ek-Ryan Hartman

Frederick Gaudreau-Sam Steel-Matt Boldy

Mason Shaw-Connor Dewar-Brandon Duhaime

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Alex Goligoski-Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Key numbers

2: Consecutive multi-point games for Boldy.

2-1-1: Record for the Wild vs. Colorado last season.

4: Goals for Kirill Kaprizov in 2021-22 against the Avalanche.

4: Power play goals by the Wild through two games.

199: Career games for Steel.

About the Avalanche

Colorado hasn't played since Thursday, a 5-3 loss at Calgary. Overall, the Avalanche are 1-1 after opening their season with a 5-2 victory vs. the Blackhawks. Right wing Mikko Rantanen has a team-high five points, all of which are assists. Last season, Colorado went 24-14-3 on the road. Captain Nathan MacKinnon has 44 points in 40 career games against the Wild.