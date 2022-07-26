Minnesota United on Monday signed starting center back Bakaye Dibassy to a new one-year contract for 2023, with a club option for 2024.

The 32-year-old was born in Paris but plays for the Mali national team. He joined the Loons midway through the 2020 season.

JERRY ZGODA

Sori-Morin on Butkus watch list

The Gophers' Mariano Sori-Marin was one of 51 linebackers, including six from the Big Ten, named to the Butkus Award watch list Monday.

The award goes to the nation's best linebacker. Sori-Marin is the Gophers' leading returning tackler, as he had 85 tackles with three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception in 2021.

Etc.

• Concordia (St. Paul) soccer player Jena Berkland was one of two athletes nominated by the NSIC for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award. She is one of 151 athletes nominated and one of 39 from Division II. She holds a 4.0 grade-point average and has 12 goals and six assists in 61 career matches.

• Peyton Coahran shot 2-under 70 on his home course at Little Crow Country Club in Spicer and shares the lead with Andrew Ramos, Rylin Petry and Jake Birdwell after the first of two rounds at the Minnesota State Junior Boys' Championship.

• Incoming Gophers freshman Cormac Sharpe was one of nine golfers named to the Boys' Home International team for Scotland and will compete next week against England, Wales and Ireland.