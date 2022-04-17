Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath said more than once this past week that he needed his team to score more goals than one a game in its 2-2-2 start.

So the Loons scored three times — including twice in three minutes late in the game — and beat visiting Colorado 3-1 at Allianz Field on Saturday night.

The two teams traded goals late in the first half and the Rapids peppered Loons goalkeeper Dayne St Clair time and again after halftime without getting the go-ahead goal.

Instead, it was Loons right-side attacker Robin Lod who broke the 1-1 tie with a 77th-minute goal. Second-half sub Abu Danladi scored two minutes later.

And it could have been more after that.

Lod scored by sweeping teammate Hassani Dotson's crossing pass from the right corner past Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough's outstretched leg and just inside the right post.

Lod ran toward the supporters' section and pretended to shoot an arrow into the air, his goal-time celebration he hadn't offered since he scored in the season opener at Philadelphia last month.

Danladi scored his first goal since he returned to Minnesota last winter after two seasons away in Nashville. Until then, the Loons had scored five goals in six games, a number Heath considered very underachieving.

On Friday, Heath said Lod and front-four mates Luis Amarilla, Emanuel Reynoso and Franco Fragapane simply needed to be better.

The Rapids arrived in St. Paul with a 2-2-2 record as well after last week's 3-1 loss to Dallas while the Loons came with theirs after consecutive losses at home to Seattle and at Austin FC.

The Loons scored the game's first goal late in a chippy first half. It came not directly from one of Heath's front four, but rather from defender Bakaye Dibassy's header in the 42nd minute.

Reynoso's off right foot provided the crossing pass on a corner kick recycled.

Dibassy stepped between two Colorado defenders outside the 6-yard box and redirected the spinning pass into the goal's left side past Yarbrough. But Colorado tied the game 1-1 before the Loons could get to the safety of halftime with their 1-0 goal lead.

Rapids attacker Diego Rubio scored a 45th-minute goal that originally was ruled offside, but was called a goal after video review. Rubio had beaten Dibassy on a dead run to the goal and directed a long crossing pass into the net from short range after it had skipped by both Dibassy and starting keeper St. Clair.

After halftime, Colorado increased the pressure going forward and countering as well with a long ball behind the Minnesota United defense.

St. Clair stretched and dove to his right in the 60th minute, appearing to get just a fingertip on Rubio's strike from distance that redirected the ball off the far left post and away from danger.

Moments later, St. Clair came well out of goal and stopped Rubio again, this time from a foot or two away. Not long after that, St. Clair stopped attacker Andre Shinyashiki before Lod and Amarilla threated on a counterattack at the other end. But they couldn't get a threatening shot away.

Heath subbed strikers Danladi and Bongokuhle Hlongwane into the game with about 20 minutes remaining.

These two teams had played contentious games before and developed a history in which six red cards had been distributed since the Loons entered MLS in 2017.

There had been two red cards in three years and it looked like three in four years when the night's referee, Chris Penso, gave Colorado captain Jack Price a red card in the 34th minute with the game still tied. But a video review changed the red card to a yellow and the teams played on.

Overall, four yellow cards were given — all to Colorado players — in a first half when the teams traded goals within three minutes near half's end. The Loons played once again without starting right back Romain Metanire, who made his season debut as a second-half substitute last week at Austin FC.

But those 22 minutes he played caused inflammation in the same part of his hamstring which he originally tore in a first-round playoff game last fall. So versatile Dotson returned from the midfield to start at Metanire's outside defender spot while veteran Kemar Lawrence started at left back for a second consecutive game.

Lawrence did so at the spot where Chase Gasper has been the starter. Gasper returned to the team on Friday after he voluntarily entered MLS's Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health program a month ago.

Gasper trained with his teammates Friday and Heath said he was impressed with Gasper's fitness, although he said he'll have a better idea of where it's at after the upcoming week week of training.