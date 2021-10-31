Trailing after just eight minutes, Minnesota United's 2-1 home comeback victory over Sporting Kansas City Sunday afternoon keeps it squarely in the MLS Western Conference playoff race now with just one more game to go.

Loons coach Adrien Heath has maintained for weeks that everything will come down to the league's aptly named Decision Day finale next Sunday at the L.A. Galaxy.

The Loons for the moment moved from eighth place – and out of the playoffs – to fifth place after goalsby attackers Franco Fragapane and Emanuel Reynoso in the 20th and 39th minutes stood up the rest of the way.

The Loons will play their final regular-season game without captain and valuable defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso. He will be suspended for next Sunday's game because of excessive yellow-card accumulation from one he received in the 73rd minute.

Loons coach Adrian Heath gestured wildly when Sporting's second-half sub Amadou Dia didn't get a red card and ejection for a dangerous sliding tackle right through Reynoso's legs in the game's 87th minute.

Sporting Kansas City scored early, finishing off the game's first goal in the 8th minute on a corner kick played short, then knocked long to the far post.

Sporting star Johnny Russell was there to head the ball back toward the middle of the six-yard box and Khiry Shelton plucked it just off the turf and hammered home a volley high into the net. Loons starting keeper Tyler Miller had no chance on a ball played while a big Allianz Field crowd was still settling into the seats.

Fragapane scored the equalizer in the 20th minute after teammate Robin Lod knocked the ball off the turf to him and Fragapane turned and struck a right-foot shot from 12 yards away.

Sporting keeper Tim Melia got his hands on it, but couldn't stop the force from carrying into the goal behind him in a game that suddenly was all even.

Reynoso made sure it didn't stay that way, not with a savvy move in the penalty box that drew a foul from SKC midfielder Ilie Sanchez.

Awarded only the Loons' second penalty kick all season, Reynoso put the ball on the spot, hesitated for just a moment that got Melia to commit to his left and then chipped the ball softly right where Melia had been.

It was their first penalty kick made after Ramon Abila – no longer with the team – attempted the only other one this season.