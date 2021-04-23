The Loons are back on the pitch!

Kick off the season by joining us for a live conversation with the Star Tribune's Michael Rand and Jerry Zgoda along with Minnesota United players Ethan Finley and Wil Trapp and Dark Clouds supporter Bruce McGuire. The discussion begins at 1 p.m. Friday. The panel will preview the season - including Saturday's home opener - and what you can expect in 2021.

Plus, kick it up a notch and enjoy a live Q&A session and a chance to win tickets to an upcoming game.

Click here to sign up.