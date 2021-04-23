The Loons are back on the pitch!
Kick off the season by joining us for a live conversation with the Star Tribune's Michael Rand and Jerry Zgoda along with Minnesota United players Ethan Finley and Wil Trapp and Dark Clouds supporter Bruce McGuire. The discussion begins at 1 p.m. Friday. The panel will preview the season - including Saturday's home opener - and what you can expect in 2021.
Plus, kick it up a notch and enjoy a live Q&A session and a chance to win tickets to an upcoming game.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Brewers LHP Anderson departs with right knee discomfort
Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson left Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs because of right knee discomfort.
Sports
Packers GM Gutekunst's background shows he's willing to deal
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has made at least one trade on the opening night of the draft each of the past three years.
Sports
The Latest: NHL's Flames have positive test, plan to play on
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Sports
Duke signs Marquette's John, Davidson's Jones as transfers
Duke has signed Marquette graduate transfer Theo John and Davidson graduate transfer Bates Jones to scholarship agreements.
Sports
Chiefs likely to target offensive line on Day 1 of NFL draft
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has only watched the Super Bowl twice since the night the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave him quite possibly the worst beating of his professional career.