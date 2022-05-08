The first time Minnesota United played expansion FC Cincinnati, its goals scored during a 7-1 victory in June 2019 were a club record for most in a game, and remain one.

On Saturday, the Loons didn't score a one in a 1-0 second-half stoppage time loss at Allianz Field.

The Loons had beaten FC Cincinnati three consecutive times, and FC Cincinnati hadn't scored a goal.

Now it has.

Attacker Brandon Vazquez scored a tap-in goal off a three-way combination play in stoppage time for a Cincinnati team that now has won three consecutive games for the first time in its history.

Fourth-year FC Cincinnati won four games each of its past two seasons but had as many as that in its first nine games this season after beating Toronto twice in the past week.

Heath on Friday said he warned his players this isn't the old FC Cincinnati.

"As I said to the guys, we cannot look at what they've been, we have to look at what they are in this moment of time," Heath said. "They'll come in full of confidence. They've just had big wins against Toronto, so I know we'll have to play well."

His Loons didn't play well enough to get a victory and three important points in the MLS standings.

Heath shuffled his starting 11 out of necessity because two attacking starters — Robin Lod and Luis Amarilla — were ill and didn't play.

Lod didn't train Friday in Blaine because he wasn't feeling well, but Heath said he'd be surprised if Lod didn't play the next night. Amarilla's illness came at the same time his wife delivered their first child, a boy.

The teams went to halftime scoreless after a first half in which both sides had their chances and the Loons probably were fortunate to get there still even.

They did play most of the night's first 15 minutes on the attack in the Cincinnati end, but Looks goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was challenged more than once on the counterattack and kept his team even.

He did so as early as the 18th minute, when his leaping, stretching save deflected FC Cincinnati captain Luciano Acosta's strike from 15 yards out over the goal. Soon thereafter, he leapt to pluck a corner kick out of the air in a crowd at the far post.

Not long after, Acosta's beautiful, curling pass set up Vazquez for a shot that hit the far post and Loons defender Bakaye Dibassy cleared the ball away with a hard, sound tackle from behind.

Near the first half's end, St. Clair came well out of goal to confront attacker Dominique Badji, who was set up with another nifty Acosta pass. But St. Clair smothered Badji's shot from inside the 18-yard box, stopping it with his butterflied left foot just as Badji got a shot off.

The Loons' best chances came when they created opportunity but couldn't find with the final ball. That was true with midfielder Kervin Arriaga's left-footed attempt in the 24th minute.

Four minutes later, Reynoso's splendidly picked a pass through a Cincinnati defender to Danladi, who couldn't get a shot from short range at the left post over goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

Hunou also had his chances, namely a 36th-minute one in which he couldn't turn Danladi's precise crossing pass from the right wing into a shot at the far post.

Hunou played into the 56th minute before he was substituted out for attacker Frangapane.

In his halftime Bally Sports North interview, Heath called his team's play and chances "some good stuff," but added, "We gave up a couple too many chances for my liking. We'll wait for chances when they come, because they will."