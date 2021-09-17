MINNESOTA UNITED FC gameday

7 p.m. vs. L.A. Galaxy • BSN, 1500-AM

Loons update:The Loons (8-8-7), who are in eighth place in the Western Conference with 31 points, are coming off a 4-0 loss at Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday. ... The Loons, playing at home for the first time since Aug. 21, are 1-2-2 in five games since losing to the Galaxy 1-0 on Aug. 14 at Allianz Field. The Loons were 7-1-5 in the 13 games prior to the loss to the Galaxy. ... The Galaxy is the only MLS team the Loons have faced more than three times without a victory. The Loons are 0-6-2 against the Galaxy. ... Midfielder Joseph Rosales made his Loons debut on Wednesday. He entered the match in the 58th minute. ... MF Emanuel Reynoso, who hasn't played since Aug. 21, is expected to be available on Saturday.

L.A. Galaxy update: The Galaxy (11-8-5) is in fourth place with 38 points after playing Houston to a 1-1 draw at home on Wednesday. The Galaxy is winless (0-2-3) in five games since defeating the Loons on Aug. 14. ... Forward Javier "Chicharito" Herrnandez has returned to the lineup after missing 12 matches because of a calf injury. He scored the tying goal on Wednesday and has 11 goals in 12 games on the season. ... The Loons and Galaxy close out the regular season Nov. 7 in L.A.

Injuries: For the Loons, Juan Agudelo (thigh), Niko Hansen (hamstring), Justin McMaster (thigh), Jan Gregus (ankle) and Hassani Dotson (knee) are out. Reynoso is officially listed as questionable. Galaxy D Derrick Williams (undisclosed) is questionable.