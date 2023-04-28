Twins starting pitchers Kenta Maeda and Tyler Mahle will be shut down from throwing until their arm symptoms subside.

That likely will be longer for Maeda — as much as a week or more — than Mahle after both pitched injury shortened outings.

Maeda allowed 10 runs in three innings in Wednesday's series-ending 12-6 loss to the Yankees before he left the game citing arm soreness.

Mahle allowed one run in four innings during Thursday's series-starting 7-1 victory over Kansas City, but was removed early

The team is recalling right-handed pitcher Bailey Ober to pitch Saturday's game.

That will allow those next in the rotation — Sonny Gray and Joe Ryan — to get extra day(s) rest.

Head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said an MRI on Maeda's arm diagnosed a triceps strain at the back of his elbow. He said it isn't related to the Tommy John elbow ligament reconstruction surgery that caused Maeda to miss the entire 2022 season.

"So we treat it just like a muscle strain," Paparesta said. "Until the symptoms go away, we won't pick up a baseball or do any type of plyometric activity with him. Three days, five days, seven days, we just kind of have to play it day-by-day with him."

Paparesta said becoming symptom free is the first step. The second is some throwing to see how he does."

Mahler's diagnosis is "posterior impingement" at the back of his elbow. He'll take anti-inflammatories until his symptoms subside.

"We'll see how things go over the next 48, 72 hours," Paparesta said. "Will that affect his next start? We'll have to wait and see on that."

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said "Kenta is going to be shut down for a little while." Baldelli said Mahle will be a "day-to-day situation for a little while."

Paparesta said Mahle's symptoms aren't related "in any way, shape or form" to arm issues he had after he was acquired from Cincinnati last August.

The Twins' starting-pitching options at Class AAA St. Paul included Saturday starter Ober and Louie Varland, among others.

"We knew we would have to look towards those guys," Baldelli said. "They've rewarded us for going to them because they've been ready and they've thrown the ball well so far. We always have a plan for what comes next and that plan is always changing."