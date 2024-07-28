DETROIT – Sometimes you're beaten by power. Sometimes you're beaten by speed.

Joe Ryan on Saturday was beaten by architecture.

The Twins righthander was mostly brilliant for six innings at Comerica Park, allowing only four hits and virtually no hard-hit balls while striking out eight. With better luck, Ryan wouldn't have allowed a run; instead, he was charged with three runs and the Twins' 7-2 loss to the Tigers.

Royce Lewis launched a first-inning two-run homer over the bullpens in left field, his standard I'm-back announcement after an injury (albeit one game later than his normal schedule), but the Twins squandered the early lead against Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal by collecting only three hits after that inning.

Jose Miranda, activated from the injured list just a few hours earlier, bobbled a leadoff ground ball in the first inning, allowing Matt Vierling to reach base safely on a play that was ruled a hit. Ryan retired the next two hitters, but instead of the inning being over, he faced Mark Canha, who bounced a chopper up the middle just out of shortstop Brooks Lee's reach, scoring Vierling.

Ryan recovered by not allowing a hit over the next four innings, but Vierling caused more trouble in the sixth by leading off with another grounder up the middle that reached center field. Then came rookie second baseman Colt Keith, who pulled a first-pitch sweeper directly over first base.

The ground ball skidded into foul territory and, as right fielder Manuel Margot rushed to the right-field corner to retrieve it, struck a section of stands that juts out near the foul line. The ball deflected at so severe an angle toward the infield, second baseman Willi Castro was the first to arrive to grab it.

Vierling scored during that chase and Keith reached third base with a home-field-advantage triple. When Mark Canha lifted a fly ball to deep center, Keith scored to give Detroit its first lead of the series.

The Tigers padded that lead once Ryan departed, with a pair of two-run home runs putting the game out of reach.

Javy Báez, who entered the series with two homers on the season, connected for the third day in a row and second day in a row vs. the Twins, smashing a Brock Stewart fastball just beyond the call in left-center field. It was only the third home run Stewart has allowed in his 43-appearance stint with the Twins.

BOXSCORE: Detroit 7, Twins 2

Two batters later, Keith punished a full-count sinker from Steven Okert, rifling it about a dozen rows into the right-field stands, the first homer Okert has allowed since May 17.

The start was Ryan's best of the month, but extended his personal winless streak to seven straight starts, and dropped him to 6-7 on the season. And it made him this year's version of Sonny Gray, the former Twin who, despite having a 2023 season that earned him a runner-up finish in AL Cy Young voting, only started 14 victories in his 32 starts.

The Twins now stand 10-11 when Ryan starts, and they have even lost three of his last four quality starts.

Skubal has had no such trouble; Saturday's victory improved the Tigers' ace to 12-3 on the season, and the Tigers are 14-7 in his starts.

This time, after allowing a leadoff single to Margot, Lewis ambushed Skubal by belting an over-the-middle slider more than 400 feet, his 11th home run in just 26 games. But the Twins never managed more than one hit in an inning the rest of the way, going 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.