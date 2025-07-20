DENVER — Coors Field finally acted like Coors Field for the Twins on Sunday, and Royce Lewis finally acted like Royce Lewis. And Joe Ryan, well, he acted like the All-Star he already is.
Lewis, frustrated and baffled by his slump-ridden season, homered twice for the first time in his career in the regular season, Matt Wallner and Harrison Bader also sent home run balls sailing into the mile-high altitude, and Ryan followed up his 1-2-3 All-Star Game appearance by striking out a season-high 11 Colorado Rockies. It added up to a face-saving 7-1 victory at Coors Field, as the Twins avoided a sweep at the hands of a historically bad team.
Lewis jumped on a middle-of-the-plate slider from Colorado lefthander Ryan Rolison in the fourth inning, rocketing the ball 451 feet to left-center, a half-dozen rows beyond the deepest part of the ballpark and the longest home run in the third baseman’s career.
Four innings later, he saw another forlorn hit-me slider, this one from righthander Jimmy Herget, and Lewis deposited it into the seats in left field, only his fourth home run of the season.
The big day couldn’t have come at a better time for Lewis, who acknowledged Saturday that his difficulties in recapturing his pre-injury form of 2023 had begun to affect him mentally.
And it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Twins, too, considering they had lost three straight games to last-place teams and entered Sunday with the 11th-best record in the American League, five games out of a playoff spot.