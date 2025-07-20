Twins

Royce Lewis’ two-homer game and Joe Ryan’s gem lead Twins to 7-1 rout of Rockies

Royce Lewis, who has been frustrated, enjoyed the first two-homer regular-season game of his career Sunday, and Joe Ryan pitched seven stellar innings.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 20, 2025 at 9:38PM
The Twins' Royce Lewis gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning Sunday in Denver. He also homered in the fourth. (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

DENVER — Coors Field finally acted like Coors Field for the Twins on Sunday, and Royce Lewis finally acted like Royce Lewis. And Joe Ryan, well, he acted like the All-Star he already is.

Lewis, frustrated and baffled by his slump-ridden season, homered twice for the first time in his career in the regular season, Matt Wallner and Harrison Bader also sent home run balls sailing into the mile-high altitude, and Ryan followed up his 1-2-3 All-Star Game appearance by striking out a season-high 11 Colorado Rockies. It added up to a face-saving 7-1 victory at Coors Field, as the Twins avoided a sweep at the hands of a historically bad team.

BOXSCORE: Twins 7, Colorado 1

MLB standings

Lewis jumped on a middle-of-the-plate slider from Colorado lefthander Ryan Rolison in the fourth inning, rocketing the ball 451 feet to left-center, a half-dozen rows beyond the deepest part of the ballpark and the longest home run in the third baseman’s career.

Four innings later, he saw another forlorn hit-me slider, this one from righthander Jimmy Herget, and Lewis deposited it into the seats in left field, only his fourth home run of the season.

The big day couldn’t have come at a better time for Lewis, who acknowledged Saturday that his difficulties in recapturing his pre-injury form of 2023 had begun to affect him mentally.

And it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Twins, too, considering they had lost three straight games to last-place teams and entered Sunday with the 11th-best record in the American League, five games out of a playoff spot.

The Twins' Joe Ryan, making his first start since the All-Star break, gave up just one run in seven innings Sunday against the Rockies. (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

Ryan, who struck out Manny Machado and Kyle Tucker in his perfect inning at the All-Star Game just five days earlier, only built on that reputation as he opened his second half of the season. He allowed five hits, and though three were for extra bases, including Mickey Moniak’s third-inning home run, Ryan never allowed the Rockies to collect more than one baserunner per inning.

He didn’t walk a batter, struck out at least one Rockie in every inning, and needed only 88 pitches to do it. Ryan McMahon, who had homered in each of the series’ first two games, both Colorado victories, this time doubled twice against Ryan — but never advanced another base.

Meanwhile, the Twins offense took advantage of the extra-large outfield to pile up a dozen hits, including four home runs and two triples. The last of the three-baggers, Willi Castro’s in the eighth inning, added a run when the throw to third base hopped past McMahon and into the Twins dugout.

