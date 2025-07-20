DENVER — Twins reliever Brock Stewart was plenty upset after he gave up the tiebreaking home run to the Colorado Rockies’ Ezequiel Tovar in a 10-6 loss Saturday night. Stewart said he was “very frustrated” and thought “about that one pitch, just getting mad at myself.”
For about an hour. Then he got on with his life.
During a series in which Twins manager Rocco Baldelli wondered aloud about his team’s ability to put past mistakes in the past, nobody has to deal with those emotions more than high-leverage relievers like Stewart, for whom mistakes are usually game-changing. And nobody is more equipped for it either.
“It’s the life of a reliever. There’s new life, new opportunity today [Sunday]. You’ve just got to ride the wave of the season, all the highs and lows,” said Stewart, who has given up just three home runs in 30⅓ innings this season — but all of them gave the opponent a lead in an eventual Twins loss. “I just got ambushed. My four-seamer to righties has been good this year, so I’m not going to shy away from it.”
Relievers are just expected to be effective, so it’s not news when they succeed. That’s an adjustment, too.
“We’re like the offensive linemen of baseball. You’re expected to make that block every time,” lefthander Danny Coulombe said. “People only notice us when it’s, ‘Well, why did you throw that pitch?’ “
Bullpen coach Colby Suggs acts as a mental-health counselor when something like that happens, Baldelli said, and the relievers tend to rally around one another to make sure they’re OK.
“Colby has daily conversations with every one of those guys, so it’s kind of built in,” Baldelli said. “Yeah, it can probably bother you when you don’t get the job done .... but you’re out there with a group of guys ... and you see other guys go through it. So, you know you’re not alone.”