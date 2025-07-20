“It’s the life of a reliever. There’s new life, new opportunity today [Sunday]. You’ve just got to ride the wave of the season, all the highs and lows,” said Stewart, who has given up just three home runs in 30⅓ innings this season — but all of them gave the opponent a lead in an eventual Twins loss. “I just got ambushed. My four-seamer to righties has been good this year, so I’m not going to shy away from it.”