DENVER — Royce Lewis waited patiently for Kyle Freeland to throw a fastball in the strike zone Friday night, and when he got one, he was ready. Lewis whipped his bat at it and sent it flying, 104.5 mph toward center field.
When Lewis hits a ball that hard, the rewards are usually big. He had been 10-for-14 (.714) this season when he did so, with two home runs and four doubles.
Make it 10-for-15.
Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan Ritter was standing in the way of Lewis’ second-inning line drive and snagged the ball before it could reach the outfield. But what happened next might be more important, and certainly more telling, than the unfortunate at-bat in the Twins’ 6-4 loss Friday: Lewis focused on the result, and not the process that produced it.
His subpar season has infected his mental state now, in other words.
“That was pretty much exactly what I wanted to do. I [should] walk away from that like, ‘All right, I did my job. I hit the ball hard, right up the middle,’“ Lewis said in a 15-minute bare-my-soul discussion with reporters before Saturday night’s game. “But now I’ve become so results-oriented because, for example, I’m not in the lineup today. I figure it’s probably because I went 0-for-3.”
Worse than that, in the eighth inning with the Twins trailing by two, manager Rocco Baldelli sent Trevor Larnach, a lefthanded hitter, up to pinch-hit for Lewis against Rockies righthander Victor Vodnik. It’s only the third time in his career that Lewis has been called back from the on-deck circle in a clutch situation.
“It’s been harder for me mentally, but in the past, I’ve done a really good job of [saying], ‘Oh, if I line out, it’s OK. It’s part of the process, part of the game,’“ Lewis said. “But this year, it seems like if I don’t, [they’re] quick to pull the trigger on you.”