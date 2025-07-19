Sports

Neal: You know who is the Twins’ MVP. You can’t guess who stands second on this columnist’s list.

Kody Clemens, who is showing power he’s not shown before, stands No. 2 to Byron Buxton’s emphatic No. 1.

By La Velle E. Neal III

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 19, 2025 at 2:00PM
Kody Clemens hits a home run against the Pirates, revealing the power he has shown since joining the Twins. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Twins’ Most Valuable Player to this point has undoubtedly been Byron Buxton. He’ll likely be the team MVP at the end of the season and should receive a few down-ballot votes for AL MVP as well.

But who has been the second-most valuable Twins position player?

My pick is someone who I didn’t think was going to last long here, based on his track record. But he has proven me wrong.

And that is Kody Clemens, who was purchased from Philadelphia in late April.

Clemens has been a surprise at the plate while getting playing time at second base, first base and right field. While he’s batting only .222, he’s belted 12 home runs and added five doubles for a .521 slugging percentage. He’s appeared in 55 games, posting a 1.1 WAR that happens to be second-best among Twins position players.

Over his three previous seasons, Clemens batted .200 with 14 home runs, 48 RBI and 142 strikeouts over 146 games. His bat speed has increased a little from a year ago. But he said he’s done nothing out of the ordinary to improve it. His offseason routine was unchanged. He took a few weeks off before beginning a weight training program. In December, he began baseball activities. In January, Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long flew out to Arizona to work with him. Standard stuff.

“I don’t know if that’s just me getting older and stronger or what it is,” said Clemens, 29. “… If my hands have moved a little differently to cause some more rubber-band-type action, I don’t know. So, yeah, no, I haven’t tried to increase my bat speed.”

His average bat speed is 72.4 miles per hour, up from 70.5 a year ago, But it’s only sixth best on the Twins. The top five: Matt Wallner, Buxton, Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis and Harrison Bader.

So Clemens is making better contact than almost everyone above him. And his opposite-field power has been impressive.

He’s earned his at-bats and feels he’s closer to becoming the player he envisioned himself to be.

“I think the more that I go out there and these guys trust me and put me in the lineup, that I’ll continue to get better and better,” Clemens said. “I mean, I think [it’s] getting at-bats in the big leagues. All I’ve said is, there’s no reason for me to get at-bats in the minor leagues anymore. I’ve done it my whole life. The only way I’m gonna get better is if I get at-bats in the big leagues and learn how to do it.”

Lynx boost from the bench

Lynx forward Jessica Shepard entered Wednesday’s game against Phoenix with 5 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first quarter. The first time she touched the ball, she scored down low. A couple of minutes later, she grabbed a rebound. On the other end of the floor, she assisted on Maria Kliundikova’s layup. She helped bring the ball up the court a couple of times.

Shepard finished with eight points, a team-high eight rebounds and two assists. She played just 17 minutes, 29 seconds in a bench role but, as she has done many times this season, she impacted the game.

“When Jess is having the mindset of being a playmaker, Jess is so good,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “It’s like having another point guard out there. She’s so good at making other players better.”

A lot has to go right for a team to be 20-4 at the All-Star break. Shepard’s return following a year in Greece is one of those positive developments.

Lynx forward Jessica Shepard is fouled by Phoenix's Kitija Laksa during Wednesday's game at Target Center. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Thad-Pod

Thad Levine was expected to have landed with another team, or to have joined Major League Baseball, or to have joined the MLB Players Association, or to have taken over a corporation by now.

But if you want to see what Levine is up to at the moment, head for the internet.

Levine, former Twins general manager, has hooked up with Ryan McDonough, former Phoenix Suns general manager, to produce a weekly podcast called “Rosters to Rings.” The mission here is a simple one: to take listeners behind the scenes to reveal what goes on inside front offices and their approaches to roster construction, people management and establishing a winning culture.

They have had a number of guests, including former NBA player Greg Anthony and Tigers manager A.J. Hinch.

Episode 10 might be of interest to Twins fans. Torii Hunter joined the show.

And two predictions

  • The next owner of the Twins will be revealed before the end of the regular season, and a deal will be finalized before the end of 2025.
    • Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck will say the word “elite” at least six times Wednesday during his address at Big Ten football media day in Las Vegas.
