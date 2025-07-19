“I think the more that I go out there and these guys trust me and put me in the lineup, that I’ll continue to get better and better,” Clemens said. “I mean, I think [it’s] getting at-bats in the big leagues. All I’ve said is, there’s no reason for me to get at-bats in the minor leagues anymore. I’ve done it my whole life. The only way I’m gonna get better is if I get at-bats in the big leagues and learn how to do it.”