The Twins’ Most Valuable Player to this point has undoubtedly been Byron Buxton. He’ll likely be the team MVP at the end of the season and should receive a few down-ballot votes for AL MVP as well.
But who has been the second-most valuable Twins position player?
My pick is someone who I didn’t think was going to last long here, based on his track record. But he has proven me wrong.
Clemens has been a surprise at the plate while getting playing time at second base, first base and right field. While he’s batting only .222, he’s belted 12 home runs and added five doubles for a .521 slugging percentage. He’s appeared in 55 games, posting a 1.1 WAR that happens to be second-best among Twins position players.
Over his three previous seasons, Clemens batted .200 with 14 home runs, 48 RBI and 142 strikeouts over 146 games. His bat speed has increased a little from a year ago. But he said he’s done nothing out of the ordinary to improve it. His offseason routine was unchanged. He took a few weeks off before beginning a weight training program. In December, he began baseball activities. In January, Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long flew out to Arizona to work with him. Standard stuff.
“I don’t know if that’s just me getting older and stronger or what it is,” said Clemens, 29. “… If my hands have moved a little differently to cause some more rubber-band-type action, I don’t know. So, yeah, no, I haven’t tried to increase my bat speed.”
His average bat speed is 72.4 miles per hour, up from 70.5 a year ago, But it’s only sixth best on the Twins. The top five: Matt Wallner, Buxton, Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis and Harrison Bader.