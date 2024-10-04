General Manager Thad Levine parts ways with Twins

General Manager Thad Levine is leaving the Twins, the team announced Friday.
Twins part ways with General Manager Thad Levine
Levine’s contract with the team expired, as Derek Falvey remains the team’s president of baseball operations.
Levine and Derek Falvey were hired eight years ago, and appeared together at news conferences regularly, appearing to work hand-in-hand.
But in recent seasons, Levine has been less visible, and Falvey was promoted from chief baseball officer to president of baseball operations. Both had their contracts extended in 2019 to run through the 2024 season; Falvey announced last week that he will return to the team.
“I am grateful to the Pohlad family, Derek Falvey and [team president] Dave St. Peter for providing me with such a comprehensive leadership opportunity spanning the last eight years of my career,” Levine said in a team release. “The time is right for me to pursue my next enriching, professional challenge.”
The Twins won three division titles with Levine, 52, as GM, and made the postseason four times. During his time in Minnesota, he was also in consideration for interviews and/or jobs with other major league organizations, including the Mets, Phillies and Red Sox.
“Thad’s impact on the Minnesota Twins cannot be overstated,” Falvey, 41, said in the release. “He has been a true partner and leader, always striving to elevate the organization and care for the people around him. Thad helped create a strong team culture, one focused on excellence and collaboration, that will continue well into the future.”
Before joining the Twins, Levine worked for the Dodgers, Rockies and Rangers.
