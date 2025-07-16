Lynx enter All-Star break with WNBA’s best record after cruising past Mercury 79-66

The screams from the home crowd at Target Center carried a notably higher pitch on Wednesday.
As the Lynx took the court to face off against the Phoenix Mercury for their annual camp game, swaths of local children filled the stands. They cheered (or, more accurately, screeched) for their hometown team and belted along to Chapel Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” and Travis Scott’s “FE!N” in a booming, slightly off-key chorus. The Lynx starters, taking in the scene from the bench, chuckled.
Once the game started, the thousands of children in attendance had plenty to cheer about as the Lynx dismantled the Mercury, 79-66.
Attendance for the matinee was 16,421.
The Lynx are a league-best 20-4 heading into Saturday’s All-Star Game in Indianapolis, while the Mercury dropped to 15-7.
It was an all-around team performance, with all 10 active Lynx players recording points. Shooting guard Kayla McBride, fresh off her late addition to the All-Star roster on Tuesday, led the way for Minnesota with 18 points, five assists and five rebounds.
Fellow All-Stars Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier combined for 22 points and 12 rebounds. Williams also added five assists, and Jessica Shepard had a team-high eight rebounds.
The Lynx ripped off a 14-3 run to end the first quarter; the bench was responsible for the last five baskets of that run, with Diamond Miller, Shepard and Maria Kliundikova attacking the rim on a variety of dribble drives and interior feeds.