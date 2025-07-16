Lynx enter All-Star break with WNBA’s best record after cruising past Mercury 79-66

As the Lynx took the court to face off against the Phoenix Mercury for their annual camp game, swaths of local children filled the stands. They cheered (or, more accurately, screeched) for their hometown team and belted along to Chapel Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” and Travis Scott’s “FE!N” in a booming, slightly off-key chorus. The Lynx starters, taking in the scene from the bench, chuckled.