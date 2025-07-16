Sports

Lynx enter All-Star break with WNBA’s best record after cruising past Mercury 79-66

The Lynx are 20-4 after a victory in their youth camp game that drew more than 16,000 to Target Center.

By Shelby Swanson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 16, 2025 at 7:15PM
Kayla McBride of the Lynx gets past the Mercury defense for a first quarter basket Wednesday at Target Center. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The screams from the home crowd at Target Center carried a notably higher pitch on Wednesday.

As the Lynx took the court to face off against the Phoenix Mercury for their annual camp game, swaths of local children filled the stands. They cheered (or, more accurately, screeched) for their hometown team and belted along to Chapel Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” and Travis Scott’s “FE!N” in a booming, slightly off-key chorus. The Lynx starters, taking in the scene from the bench, chuckled.

Once the game started, the thousands of children in attendance had plenty to cheer about as the Lynx dismantled the Mercury, 79-66.

Attendance for the matinee was 16,421.

The Lynx are a league-best 20-4 heading into Saturday’s All-Star Game in Indianapolis, while the Mercury dropped to 15-7.

It was an all-around team performance, with all 10 active Lynx players recording points. Shooting guard Kayla McBride, fresh off her late addition to the All-Star roster on Tuesday, led the way for Minnesota with 18 points, five assists and five rebounds.

Fellow All-Stars Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier combined for 22 points and 12 rebounds. Williams also added five assists, and Jessica Shepard had a team-high eight rebounds.

The Lynx ripped off a 14-3 run to end the first quarter; the bench was responsible for the last five baskets of that run, with Diamond Miller, Shepard and Maria Kliundikova attacking the rim on a variety of dribble drives and interior feeds.

Phoenix, facing an 11-point deficit, responded by outscoring the Lynx 10-4 to start the second quarter.

A Williams three-pointer pushed the Lynx back ahead by eight. Mercury Natasha Mack scored a layup through two defenders on the other end, only for McBride to hit a trey of her own to bring the score to 31-22.

The Mercury were ready with a counter. All-Star Alyssa Thomas, who led the Mercury with 12 points, drove into Collier for a three-point play; and when Williams responded with another three, Bonner and Thomas strung together buckets to bring the game within two points.

Related Coverage

Lynx

Lynx guard Kayla McBride chosen for WNBA All-Star Game as injury replacement

Lynx

Lynx earn bounce-back win over Sky as Napheesa Collier scores 29 points

Lynx

Souhan: WNBA-leading Lynx can’t stop making news — on the court and off it

McBride drew a foul in the closing seconds of the half and sank both free throws, giving the Lynx a 37-33 edge at halftime.

They found a bit more separation midway through the third quarter when two straight dishes from Williams to Collier extended the lead to 48-41. From there, Alanna Smith and Bridget Carleton knocked down back-to-back threes to put the Lynx ahead by 13.

Chants of “Whose house? Our house!” began to erupt from the home crowd as the Lynx closed out the third quarter with a Collier three-pointer and Shepard putback tip-in that beat the buzzer.

That pushed Minnesota ahead 64-49 after three quarters.

The Lynx had been here before — a comfortable lead late against the Mercury at a camp game in Arizona — just a week ago. Last Wednesday on the road, the Lynx collapsed in the final minutes. They gave up a season-high 27 points in the fourth quarter as Thomas went on a trademark late-game surge, part of her 29-point career-high performance.

This time around, the Lynx were ready. When Kalani Brown opened the fourth quarter with two straight baskets, McBride earned a foul and got to the line. Hiedeman followed that up with a floater. The Lynx soon extended their lead to a game-high 16 after a pair of three-pointers from Kliundikova and Williams midway through the fourth.

This time, Minnesota’s defense held strong, limiting the Mercury to 15 points in the final quarter.

about the writer

about the writer

Shelby Swanson

Intern

Shelby Swanson is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Lynx enter All-Star break with WNBA’s best record after cruising past Mercury 79-66

card image

The Lynx are 20-4 after a victory in their youth camp game that drew more than 16,000 to Target Center.

Wild

Minnesota Wild 2025-26 schedule

card image

Aurora

Minnesota Aurora standout is honored as USL W League Defender of the Year

card image