Souhan: Twins could use someone like Brent Rooker ... who they once traded away

Did you see him at the All-Star Game?
Did you see him in the Home Run Derby?
The star outfielder, drafted by the Twins last decade, reminded everyone who might have lost track of him that he is one of baseball’s best power hitters.
We’re talking, of course, about Brent Rooker of the Athletics.
The Twins selected Rooker with the 35th pick in the 2017 draft. He became one of their better hitting prospects, but had trouble passing a large group of similarly talented hitting prospects. The Twins were also concerned with his fielding, baserunning and strikeout rate.
He had potential, but would he become a valuable everyday player? And did the Twins, featuring Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis and Ryan Jeffers, need another righthanded bat?
So in April of 2022, the Twins traded Rooker and closer Taylor Rogers to the Padres for starter Chris Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagán.
As with so many trades, you could have evaluated this deal differently at different junctures.