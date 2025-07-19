Reusse: Dave Winfield helps baseball in St. Paul get its deserved recognition

The Los Angeles Dodgers were the Twins’ opponents in the 1965 World Series. They were here for Games 1 and 2, then Games 6 and 7, and lodged at the St. Paul Hotel during those two stays.
This was a bow to the 17 seasons, from 1944 to 1960, when the St. Paul Saints were a Dodgers farm club at the top level of the minor leagues.
This was not a popular decision with the Minneapolis business community, which still had many bruised egos from inter-city rivalries — including St. Paul’s effort to land a big league club in the original Midway Stadium as Minneapolis was pushing to put a team in Bloomington’s Metropolitan Stadium.
To the victors belonged the insults, and the great promoter of Minneapolis, Sid Hartman, still had a tendency to refer to St. Paul as “East Germany” in casual conversation.
The All-Star Game also was played here in 1965, and when it returned in 1985, it was at the Metrodome — the Minneapolis home to the Twins, the Vikings and Gophers football, as well as endless early-season college and high school baseball games in what was truly a People’s Stadium.
And there were Minneapolitans still not in a mood for sharing 25 years after we became a true major league sports market.
NBC was the network for the ‘85 All-Star Game and, as part of the buildup, it was announced informally that the “Today Show’’ would be telecasting from the Mississippi River landing in St. Paul.
“Nonsense,” screamed the Minneapolis power brokers, raising enough Hades for NBC to cancel that plan. This was a Minneapolis event, harrumph, harrumph.