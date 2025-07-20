Twins

Zebby Matthews shaky in return as Twins lose again to Rockies

Making his first start since coming off the injured list, Zebby Matthews allowed five earned runs in four innings as the Twins lost for the second night in a row to the MLB-worst Rockies.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 20, 2025 at 3:22AM
Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers, right, looks to throw the ball to first base after fielding an infield single off the bat of Colorado's Jordan Beck as Twins pitcher Zebby Matthews, left, looks on in the third inning Saturday night. (David Zalubowski/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies, who entered Saturday 34½ games out of first place, sold 42,131 tickets for a mid-July game with the Twins. Makes sense, though — this series must look to Rockies fans like the closest thing to sure wins on the 2025 schedule.

Ryan McMahon smacked a two-run homer for the second straight night, Ezequiel Tovar crushed a tiebreaking three-run homer to straightaway center field, and the Rockies enjoyed their biggest offensive explosion in a month, handing the Twins their third straight loss to a last-place team, 10-6 at raucous Coors Field.

To make their disappointment even more acute, the Twins grabbed an early 3-0 lead over the Rockies, then watched it disappear under an abundance of hard-hit balls. Ryan Jeffers doubled to open the second inning, Kody Clemens followed with a triple off the center-field wall, and Carlos Correa smoked a double into the right-field corner. When Matt Wallner followed with a one-out single through the Rockies’ drawn-in infield — his first hit of the season with third base occupied — it appeared the Twins would finally join the rest of MLB in adding to the Rockies’ run at a historic number of losses.

Not so fast, said righthander Antonio Senzatela, whose 13 losses this season are two more than any other MLB pitcher.

Once Senzatela (4-13) escaped that second-inning ugliness, he frustrated the Twins for five brilliant innings, facing only 16 batters, one over the minimum, in that time. And he made quick work of them, too. Senzatela threw 25 pitches in that second inning, then just 27 over the next four innings. The Twins helped with a half-dozen one-pitch at-bats over that span and never advanced a runner to second base against him.

Zebby Matthews, making his first Twins start since June 4 because of a strained right shoulder, was game but hardly insolvable for the Rockies, who improved to 50 games below .500 (24-74) with the win. Matthews allowed one or two hits in all five innings he appeared in and surrendered five runs — each of them coming with two outs.

Ryan Ritter’s second-inning double, for instance, scored Tovar with the Rockies’ first run. McMahon’s home run into the bullpens tied the score. And after Matthews gave up back-to-back hits to Mickey Moniak and Hunter Goodman to open the fifth inning, he was removed in favor of Brock Stewart, who needed only five pitches to get two quick outs.

Stewart’s sixth pitch, however, was a 96-mph fastball in the middle of the strike zone, and the 23-year-old Tovar unloaded on it. It traveled 433 feet, more than enough to sail over Byron Buxton’s glove as he reached over the wall in a game effort to catch it.

It was the third home run that Stewart has allowed this season, and given his role in the Twins’ bullpen, it’s no surprise that each of them has given the Twins’ opponent a lead they didn’t have moments earlier, and ultimately a win.

Justin Topa allowed the Rockies to widen their lead with two runs in the sixth inning. The Twins threatened by loading the bases without a hit in the eighth inning against reliever Juan Mejia, and Clemens again delivered with a two-run double. But Correa struck out to end the inning.

Hunter Goodman added a two-run homer off Anthony Misiewicz in the eighth inning to widen the Rockies’ lead once more, and the Twins responded with an RBI double by Harrison Bader in the ninth.

But Colorado’s 16-10 advantage in two games over the Twins — the first time this season they have won back-to-back games at Coors Field — is their second-biggest two-game run total of the season. All in front of packed houses, 79,690 in the first two days, including the biggest crowd to see the Twins this season since Opening Day in St. Louis.

Meanwhile, the loss ended the Twins’ streak of three straight series won. The three-game set concludes Sunday at 2:10 p.m. Central.

