To make their disappointment even more acute, the Twins grabbed an early 3-0 lead over the Rockies, then watched it disappear under an abundance of hard-hit balls. Ryan Jeffers doubled to open the second inning, Kody Clemens followed with a triple off the center-field wall, and Carlos Correa smoked a double into the right-field corner. When Matt Wallner followed with a one-out single through the Rockies’ drawn-in infield — his first hit of the season with third base occupied — it appeared the Twins would finally join the rest of MLB in adding to the Rockies’ run at a historic number of losses.