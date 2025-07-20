DENVER — The Colorado Rockies, who entered Saturday 34½ games out of first place, sold 42,131 tickets for a mid-July game with the Twins. Makes sense, though — this series must look to Rockies fans like the closest thing to sure wins on the 2025 schedule.
Ryan McMahon smacked a two-run homer for the second straight night, Ezequiel Tovar crushed a tiebreaking three-run homer to straightaway center field, and the Rockies enjoyed their biggest offensive explosion in a month, handing the Twins their third straight loss to a last-place team, 10-6 at raucous Coors Field.
To make their disappointment even more acute, the Twins grabbed an early 3-0 lead over the Rockies, then watched it disappear under an abundance of hard-hit balls. Ryan Jeffers doubled to open the second inning, Kody Clemens followed with a triple off the center-field wall, and Carlos Correa smoked a double into the right-field corner. When Matt Wallner followed with a one-out single through the Rockies’ drawn-in infield — his first hit of the season with third base occupied — it appeared the Twins would finally join the rest of MLB in adding to the Rockies’ run at a historic number of losses.
Not so fast, said righthander Antonio Senzatela, whose 13 losses this season are two more than any other MLB pitcher.
Once Senzatela (4-13) escaped that second-inning ugliness, he frustrated the Twins for five brilliant innings, facing only 16 batters, one over the minimum, in that time. And he made quick work of them, too. Senzatela threw 25 pitches in that second inning, then just 27 over the next four innings. The Twins helped with a half-dozen one-pitch at-bats over that span and never advanced a runner to second base against him.
Zebby Matthews, making his first Twins start since June 4 because of a strained right shoulder, was game but hardly insolvable for the Rockies, who improved to 50 games below .500 (24-74) with the win. Matthews allowed one or two hits in all five innings he appeared in and surrendered five runs — each of them coming with two outs.