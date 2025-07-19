Twins return from All-Star break with 6-4 loss to lowly Colorado Rockies

DENVER — The second half of the 2025 season began for the Twins in exactly the same way as the first half ended: With a loss to a last-place National League team.
And this one felt worse.
Byron Buxton homered and singled twice, Ryan Jeffers added a double and three singles and Willi Castro cracked one of the longest home runs of his career, scoring both of those teammates in front of him. But none of it mattered, because the first four Rockies to bat against Chris Paddack on Friday whizzed extra-base hits into Coors Field’s extra-large outfield — or beyond — and Colorado clung to that lead for a 6-4 victory.
“We’re not looking at the Rockies’ record in any way,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of the 23-74 Rockies, owners of the fewest wins at this point of a season in more than a century. “We’re trying to play good baseball and make good baseball plays. We obviously have to do a better job [Saturday].”
The loss was the Twins’ 50th, leaving them 11 1/2 games behind the Tigers in the AL Central, and five games behind Seattle for the final wild-card playoff spot.
Only 13 days remain before the trade deadline, which could could mean saying farewell to Paddack, Castro and a few other expiring contracts on the Twins’ roster.
“Rumors are rumors. You hear it all season,” said Paddack, who started a Twins’ loss for the 11th time in his past 13 appearances. “We’ve just got to put some things on the offensive side, as well as the pitching side and when it clicks, we’ve shown what we’re capable of doing.”
Unfortunately, that goes both ways.